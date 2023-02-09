The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced Wednesday a unanimous decision to award the University of Central Oklahoma a new five-year deal to host the state’s 11-man football championships through 2027.
The OSSAA board voted 12-0 in favor of a bid submitted last week by the UCO athletic department. The University of Tulsa and East Central University also submitted bids to host the state championships. Central Oklahoma has hosted the football state championships at Chad Richison Stadium since 2019.
UCO hosted all seven state championship games in 2019 on a one-year deal before the OSSAA awarded the university with a three-year contract from 2020-22. Now Central Oklahoma will host all of the games for the next five seasons from 2023-27.
