EDMOND — Northeastern State cut a double-digit halftime deficit to three points but No. 9/10-ranked Central Oklahoma used a 12-0 run to pull away for a 67-52 win on Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Field House.
Dillon Bailey scored 14 points to lead NSU (10-14, 7-13 MIAA). With one week remaining in the regular season, the RiverHawks are in a three-way battle with Missouri Western and Central Missouri for the final two spots in the MIAA's postseason basketball tournament.
Missouri Western, with a 7-12 conference record, will host three home games next week in a four-day span starting Wednesday, facing Newman (Kan.), Nebraska-Kearney and Pittsburg State (Kan.). Central Missouri (7-13 in MIAA play) will have road game at Rogers State on Thursday and at NSU next Saturday. NSU also will host Lincoln (Mo.) on Thursday.
For a seventh straight game, NSU was limited to eight players due to injuries, but the RiverHawks stayed competitive for long stretches against one of NCAA Division II's top teams on Saturday. UCO (23-3, 17-3) broke a 14-14 tie with a 14-4 run in the first half and led 34-24 at halftime, but the Bronchos struggled to pull away.
The RiverHawks twice pulled within four points in the opening five minutes of the second half and came within 39-36 on a layup by Christian Cook with 12:31 left. UCO then scored the next 12 points – in less than 2½ minutes – to build its lead to 51-36 and NSU came no closer than six points the rest of the way.
UCO finished with a 15-0 advantage in second-chance points, as the Bronchos had 11 offensive rebounds to only two for NSU.
Cook and Tylor Arnold added 10 points for the RiverHawks. Three UCO players scored in double figures – Danquez Dawey (16 points, four assists), Curtis Haywood II (14 points, five assists) and Jaden Wells (12 points, eight rebounds).
Women
Central Oklahoma opened the basketball game with seven straight points and Northeastern State never caught up, falling 72-57 to the Bronchos on Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Field House.
The loss, combined with a Newman (Kan.) win over Rogers State, eliminated NSU (6-18, 3-17 MIAA) from contention for a spot in the 10-team MIAA postseason tournament. NSU has two regular-season games remaining, at home Thursday against Lincoln (Mo.) and next Saturday against Central Missouri.
UCO (10-14, 7-13) jumped to a 19-8 lead after one quarter. The RiverHawks closed within 27-20 by halftime and came within 27-22 after Jaylee Kindred opened the second half with a layup.
But the Bronchos answered with six straight points and gradually pulled away, building their biggest lead at 60-34 with 9:20 left. NSU chipped away at that deficit the rest of the way to pull within 15 points by game's end.
Ashton Hackler led the RiverHawks with 17 points and seven rebounds – finishing 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Courtney Lee posted her sixth double-double of the season (and second in a row) for NSU with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Alayzha Knapp led four UCO players in double figures in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.
NSU and UCO split their two-game series this season, as the RiverHawks won 60-59 in the game played in Tahlequah. NSU still leads the all-time series 40-34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.