TAHLEQUAH -- Northeastern State let a 14-point halftime lead slip away as Central Oklahoma rallied for a 75-62 victory in MIAA Conference action at the NSU Event Center here Saturday afternoon.
NSU falls to 13-13 on the year and 8-12 in conference play.
The RiverHawks were on fire in the opening 20 minutes, hitting 17-of-29 from the field for 58 percent and was 7-of-14 from behind the arc to take a 41-27 lead into the break. Emeka Obukwelu was 5-of-6 from the floor to lead all scorers with 11 first-half points. UCO was held to 9-of-31 from the field for 29 percent.
NSU battled foul trouble and poor shooting in the second half as UCO turned up the defensive intensity to pull away for the 75-62 victory.
Rashad Perkins led the RiverHawks with 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists; Obukwelu finished with 13 points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds. Jaxon Jones came off the bench to chip in nine points.
Callen Haydon led UCO and all scorers with 23 points. Fort Gibson grad Carson Calavan had two points off the bench for the Bronchos.
Northeastern State will close out the season with a pair of games against Rogers State. The Hillcats will travel to Tahlequah on Wednesday. Game time is slated for 6 p.m. The RiverHawks will then travel to Claremore on Saturday for a 3:30 tip.
Women: UCO 74, NSU 46
Zaria Collins' jumper gave NSU (6-20, 4-16) its only lead of the game at 2-0 two minutes into the contest. Central Oklahoma would use a 15-4 run to open a nine-point advantage and lead 17-8 after one quarter. UCO pushed the advantage to 13 at the break leading 32-19.
Maegan Lee had a team-high 13 points for the RiverHawks.
The Bronchos' inside game was too much in the second half outscoring NSU 24-8 in the paint over the final 20 minutes.
Three seniors played their final game in the Event Center, Maleeah Langstaff finished with eight points, five rebounds, and five assists, Morgan Lee scored seven points, one rebound, and one assist, and sister Maegan had a team-high 13 points and four rebounds.
NSU will finish off the season with road contests against Washburn on Tuesday and Rogers State on Saturday.
