Terrell Webb’s lawn maintenance service is his lone source of income right now.
It’s not usually that way, nor is it intended to be.
Webb, who umpires softball games at the college and area high school levels, has seen that part of his income wiped out by season cancellations at those levels.
“That’s $60 to $200 a game,” he said.
The biggest of that was lost when the Southland Conference, of which he is an umpire, canceled their season along with others in the NCAA.
The only thing left is youth leagues, which are on hold due to Center for Disease Control recommendations adhered to by communities due to COVID-19. Much of that locally is at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex, where all play is on hold until May 8.
“You hope something happens soon,” he said. “This is affecting as lot of people economically and I don’t know how long a lot of people can go on like this.”
Webb also travels to major tournaments around the country outside of college level.
“A lot of these big tournaments that go on in the summer are still holding on,” he said. “I had a conversation from people running a summer league softball tournament in California. They’re not canceling there.”
Another area umpire, Ronnie Rogers isn’t quite in the same situation as Webb. He says he’ll typically pocket $4,000 to $5,000 working spring seasons in high schools. Semi-retired, Rogers draws from social security and his teacher retirement while still employed part-time at Tahlequah High School.
“There’s some out there who rely on that as a part-time income to their social security. Mine’s pretty good money for the chunk of time I give to it but it’s not as big an impact on me as it is for some who really need to see some things open up,” he said.
Johnny Teehee, Muskogee’s police chief, assigns games for seven schools in the spring, mostly softball. He said a lot of umpires switched to softball at the high school level because a seven-inning varsity game and five-inning JV game get over in about the time one varsity baseball game does. Still, baseball, for those that opt for that, pay around $140 for both a varsity and JV game — just that the evening grows longer in that sport.
Of the ones he assigns for, he said probably half are taking a serious economic hit and he wouldn’t be surprised if if isn’t more like 75 percent.
“There’s a lot more than people think because a lot of these people don’t have the higher-end paying jobs and they literally use this to supplement their income,” he said.
“I’ve had several who have called at times and said “if you have anything that comes up, let me know. You can tell in their voice it’s an impact.”
Between baseball and softball at Love-Hatbox, typically about 40 umpires see duty. Zach Lewis, who coordinates umpires for the baseball side at Hatbox, said many of his are college and high school kids who use it as summer employment.
“I try to make contact with our umpires once a week just to give them a idea what’s going on, and coaches who call me daily,” Lewis said. “They read the OK Kids (Hatbox’s sanctioning association for baseball) just like I do. They know we’re shut down. It’s kind of a waiting game for everybody right now. Everybody’s ready to play, ready to umpire.”
Green Country Girls Softball Association has 21 umpires, according to Jimmy Stinson, one of the league’s officials. Umpires on kids pitch games earn $40 a game and they usually try to schedule three games a night, all on time limits.
For now, that’s about all that’s left, if those leagues indeed get a season in.
