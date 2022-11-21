On to bigger things now.
Having atoned for its last two second-round exits by demolishing Woodland 56-20 in the second round of the Class A playoffs Friday, the 12-0 Pirates head to Harrah on Friday to take on the Crescent Tigers (10-1) in a quarterfinal matchup.
“Sometimes winning games like that are your worst enemy,” said Gore coach Brandon Tyler, who experienced it as Vian’s head coach when after being knocked off by Hennessey in the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2011, exacted revenge the following year in the quarterfinals, only to be upset in the semifinals by Davis. “We came out flat.”
The week didn’t start out flat, said running back Gunner Dozier.
“Practice was very intense actually. Everyone is still pumped up about getting through. We had that mindset the whole week last week.”
The key is to keep it in the tank all week, fueled by a Thanksgiving meal and practice on a holiday they haven’t had in some time at Gore.
And a heart full of thanks, like Dozier has.
Against Haskell in week 9, the senior suffered a slight arm fracture in what initially looked like it might cost him the season. He made a tackle on a Haymaker but his arm got caught between the ball carrier and a fellow defender’s helmet as he came up to assist.
Dozier missed the next two games, got fitted for a soft cast and returned last week. While quarterback Noah Cooper erupted for 202 yards and five touchdowns to lead the way, Dozier had right at 100 yards on 14 carries, and was back in his element.
And has at least one game left, following the experience of a Thanksgiving morning practice.
The Pirates will face a team with exceptional size up front which barely got by Mooreland 19-18 to extend its season last week. They opened the season with a 7-0 win over Mooreland and went on to win the District A-3 title, earning it by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker with Christian Heritage (26-13). Their only loss was to Minco in week nine (42-32).
“They’re definitely the biggest team we’ve seen all season, up front, tight ends, linebackers, all big ol’ kids,” Tyler said.
Gore swept through District A-8 a fourth consecutive time. Its closest contest this season was in week three, 55-21 to Mounds, just slightly closer than last week’s outcome.
“We still feel like we were the better team last year and we were for 46 minutes, and all along our sights have been set on playing 15 games (reaching the finals),” said Tyler. That one is over, so now we’ll get a game plan together and go get ready.”
Win that one, and it’s on to a semifinal opposite either Hominy (12-0) or Hooker (9-3).
