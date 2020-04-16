With a background as a stand-up comic, Dice Dawson deadpanned a response as to what inspired him to ignite the momentum that led to a hitting wall for tennis aficionados such as himself which now adorns the McSpadden Tennis Courts at Spaulding Park.
“It’s all due to me and Trump,” he said of the president. “Once he started that wall (on the border), I said this is the time to build my wall.
“It’s my Wall of Dreams.”
As it turned out, Muskogee Parks and Recreation got it built at a cost of just over $10,000, labor and supplies, said assistant director Brooke Hall. The construction took about three weeks, after quotes were submitted for approval on Feb. 3, and the project was done on March 15.
Dawson, who has held an annual tennis tournament during the fall at the park for 29 years, brought up the idea to the city about a cement block wall.
“I’ve been trying to get this done a long time. I told them initially I’d raise the money, and I would have,” he said. “I already had two donors lined up. But Brooke came back to me and said ‘good news, the city’s going to build it and the city will pay for it.’”
There was a wooden one on a corner of the facility which he remembers wearing out.
“And it really wore out,” he said. “When we started talking about this one, I wanted them to make sure to put it out in the middle between courts to where you could use it on both sides, and make it with something that will last. It’s very similar to one I saw down in Henryetta, which is the example of what I came back and said it needed to look like.”
Dawson teaches lessons. The wall is especially handy for that.
“Every good player in my era of growing up learned to hit on a wall,” he said. “You give proper instruction, now you’re saying go hit for 30 minutes. When kids are out here and don’t have anyone to play with, they have this.”
And with social distancing guidelines, there’s more than enough room to roam.
“Tennis is made for what we’re going through right now,” he said. “Every night I drive by here, there’s someone playing.”
Muskogee’s middle school teams were using the facility for practice until its season was suspended, then cancelled due to the pandemic.
“It’s a positive step for tennis in general here,” said Dawson.
