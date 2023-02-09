It was a game of contrasts on Senior Night for Hilldale.
One led to a 29-point deficit, the other a rally that flirted with single digits for half of the fourth period before losing to No. 12 Catoosa 64-55 Thursday at the Hilldale Event Center.
Hilldale’s Jax Kerr had a quick hot hand. Catoosa had several.
Kerr had two 3s out of the gate for the Hornets. Chris Brown, Titus Miller, Sutton Woods and Luke Beauchamp all pumped in treys for the Indians, who led 16-6 into a timeout with just under four minutes. The quarter was capped with the most impressive one — a half-court buzzer shot by Beauchamp to make it 25-11 going to the second.
It was that kind of night for the Hornets on both ends. Take away those two treys by Kerr, and the Hornets were 3-of-23 the rest of the half, with the 42-14 deficit matching the lowest offensive output of the season — the other coming against Tahlequah on Jan. 5 in the Verdigris Invitational.
That one was only 24-14 at the half and wound up 60-40.
Hilldale won 81-66 at Catoosa on Dec. 13 in a game where Kerr had 24 and point guard Eric Virgil 20. Virgil picked up his fourth foul with 3:20 in the third and sat until 6:47 was left.
“They put a lot of pressure on us at their place and we were able to handle pressure and get by them for some easy baskets,” said Hilldale coach Gary Hendrix. “They played a lot more zone and forced us to shoot it and we didn’t shoot it well early and they did.”
The Hornets had a 9-0 start in the third. Seven of those came from Kerr. After an Indians timeout, Miller had a run of his own with seven at that point, two on slam dunks. The lead grew to 29, 54-25, the biggest gap of the game.
Hilldale had a 9-3 run to close the third. The Hornets would extend that run to a 15-2 streak on Kerr’s 3 that took them into a Catoosa timeout trailing 59-48.
Miller’s fourth foul came against Kerr with 3:15 left. Kerr missed both free throws. At the other end, Miller connected for a 63-48 advantage.
Burton hit a 3 and Mason Forhan came up with a basket in the stretch, but the Hornets missed on a couple other possessions and Kerr’s two made free throws on a 3-point foul got Hilldale as close as they would get, the final score, at 35.4 seconds to play.
Miller finished with 30 points. Kerr had 28. No one else on either team reached double figures.
Hilldale fell to 8-12 and Catoosa moved to 16-4.
The Hornets finish the regular season at Tulsa Central on Friday and at Jay on Monday.
Girls: Hilldale 57, Catoosa 23
It was a Senior Night cruise for a team that has just one senior, Brooklyn Ellis.
But a cruise anyway. And sometimes only in third gear.
Hilldale (9-11) jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and led 31-11 late in the first half. It reached 30 when Catelin King drained a 3 on the first possession of the fourth quarter and peaked at 57-21 with 4:57 left when the starters, after sitting out the last couple minutes of the third as well, were done for good.
And so was Catoosa (4-16) — who suited up eight and had two foul out, and held the ball at midcourt for the final minute of play.
Hilldale didn’t shoot all that well — the Lady Hornets were 39 percent (21-of-53) when the bench was emptied in the fourth. That was still far better than the Lady Indians’ 19 percent (8-of-42).
King led all scorers with 18. Ashtyn Warford had 14 and Darian Diles 11 to go with 11 rebounds.
Ellis, the All-Phoenix MVP from fastpitch season, had two points and six rebounds in her final home game.
It was a rarity for Hilldale coach Clif Warford.
“One time I’ve had one senior but I’ve coached at some small schools,” Warford said. “I’m proud of Brooklyn coming back this year. We’ve got to try to ride this thing out and hopefully finish the season strong for Brooklyn, but at the same time it’s great knowing we’ve the returning players we have and have our core returning.”
The Lady Hornets will finish the regular season on the road with districts back here with the boys next weekend — the final home contests.
