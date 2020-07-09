• AUTO RACING: Outlaw Motor Speedway, regular points races, 7:30 p.m. Friday. General admission free.
• BASEBALL: Fourth Annual Rusty Fulps Memorial Tournament. Through Sunday at Connors State, Warner HS, NSU and Stigler HS. Adjusted schedule at muskogeephoenix.com/sports
• RUNNING: Waterloop Trail Run, 6 p.m. Saturday at Honor Heights Park. Deadline to enter 11:59 p.m. Friday. Cost for the 10K trail run is $35, the 5K trail $30 and the fun run is $20. Online signup is at https://runsignup.com/waterloop.
