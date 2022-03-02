BASEBALL

College glance

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 11, Arizona St. 6

Thursday’s Games

NSU at C. Missouri, 4 p.m.

Eastern at Connors, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

NSU at C. Missouri, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. LSU at Houston, 3 p.m.

Gonzaga at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NSU at C. Missouri, 1 p.m.

Connors at Eastern (2), 1 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. UCLA at Houston, 11 a.m.

Gonzaga at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee at Houston, 11  a.m.

Gonzaga at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Prep glance

Thursday’s Games

Okmulgee at Checotah, 5 p.m.

Gore at Porum, 4 p.m.

Haskell at Porter, 5 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Okay, 4 p.m.

Cascia Hall at Muskogee 5:30 p.m.

North Rock Creek at Hilldale (2), 2 p.m.

 

 

SOCCER

Prep glance

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Hilldale, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Wagoner at Tahlequah, 5/7 p.m.

Porter at Drumright (girls), 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Muskogee at East Central, 6/8 p.m.

Wagoner at Hilldale, 6/8 p.m.

Fort Gibson vs. Clinton at UCO, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

College glance

Thursday’s Games

Eastern at Connors (2), 1 p.m.

NSU at Southwest Baptist (2), 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

NSU vs.  William Jewell, 3 p.m. and Nebraska-Kearney, 5 p.m., at Springfield, Mo.

Connors at Independence, Kan., (2), 2 p.m.

SW Assemblies at Bacone (2), 1 p.m.

Stanford at Oklahoma St. (2), 2:30 p.m.

 

