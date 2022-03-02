BASEBALL
College glance
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 11, Arizona St. 6
Thursday’s Games
NSU at C. Missouri, 4 p.m.
Eastern at Connors, 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
NSU at C. Missouri, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. LSU at Houston, 3 p.m.
Gonzaga at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
NSU at C. Missouri, 1 p.m.
Connors at Eastern (2), 1 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. UCLA at Houston, 11 a.m.
Gonzaga at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee at Houston, 11 a.m.
Gonzaga at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
Prep glance
Thursday’s Games
Okmulgee at Checotah, 5 p.m.
Gore at Porum, 4 p.m.
Haskell at Porter, 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Okay, 4 p.m.
Cascia Hall at Muskogee 5:30 p.m.
North Rock Creek at Hilldale (2), 2 p.m.
SOCCER
Prep glance
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Hilldale, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Tahlequah, 5/7 p.m.
Porter at Drumright (girls), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Muskogee at East Central, 6/8 p.m.
Wagoner at Hilldale, 6/8 p.m.
Fort Gibson vs. Clinton at UCO, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College glance
Thursday’s Games
Eastern at Connors (2), 1 p.m.
NSU at Southwest Baptist (2), 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
NSU vs. William Jewell, 3 p.m. and Nebraska-Kearney, 5 p.m., at Springfield, Mo.
Connors at Independence, Kan., (2), 2 p.m.
SW Assemblies at Bacone (2), 1 p.m.
Stanford at Oklahoma St. (2), 2:30 p.m.
