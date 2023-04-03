Tuesday
BASEBALL
Porter at Okay, 4 p.m.
Eufaula at Checotah, 5 p.m.
Gore at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.
Perkins at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Stigler at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Canadian, 4 p.m.
Warner at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Braggs at Porum, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Dewar, 5 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Okay at Warner, 4 p.m.
Oaks at Porum , 4:30 p.m.
Gore at Roland, 5:30 p.m.
Hartshorne at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at North Rock Creek/Bethel, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Stilwell Tournament
Haskell at Jenks Festival, TBA
Oktaha at Howe, 4 p.m.
Bixby at Muskogee , 5 p.m.
SOCCER
Keys at Porter, 5 p.m. (girls only)
Owasso at Muskogee, 6 / 8 p.m.
Stilwell at Fort Gibson, 6/ 8 p.m.
Oologah at Wagoner, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
BASEBALL
Porter at Adair, 4:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Vian, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Hulbert, 4:40 p.m.
Wagoner at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Gore at Riverside Conference Tournament
Muskogee at Oologah Tournament
Hilldale at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.
Keys at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Porum at Conference Tournament
Braggs at Okay, 4 p.m.
Warner at Wilburton Tournament
Haskell at Mickey Mantle Classic
Okay at Conference Tournament
SLOWPITCH
Hulbert at Okay, 5 p.m.
Preston at Porum , 4:30 p.m.
Sallisaw/Panama at Gore , 3:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.
Oktaha, Eufaula at Checotah Tournament
Crowder/Bixby at Haskell, 4:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at McCurtain, 4 p.m.
Muskogee at Tulsa Union/Pryor, 6:15 p.m./7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Hilldale at Stilwell, 6/ 8 p.m.
Victory at Porter, 6 p.m. (girls only)
Fort Gibson at Poteau, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.
McLain at Wagoner, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.