Tuesday

BASEBALL

Porter at Okay, 4 p.m.

Eufaula at Checotah, 5 p.m.

Gore at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.

 Perkins at Hilldale, 5 p.m.

Stigler at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Canadian, 4 p.m.

Warner at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.

Braggs at Porum, 4:30 p.m.

Haskell at Dewar, 5 p.m.

SLOWPITCH

Okay at Warner, 4 p.m.

Oaks at Porum , 4:30 p.m.

Gore at Roland, 5:30 p.m.

Hartshorne at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.

Checotah at North Rock Creek/Bethel, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Stilwell Tournament

Haskell at Jenks Festival, TBA

Oktaha at Howe, 4 p.m.

Bixby at Muskogee , 5 p.m.

SOCCER

Keys at Porter, 5 p.m. (girls only)

Owasso at Muskogee, 6 / 8 p.m.

Stilwell at Fort Gibson, 6/ 8 p.m.

Oologah at Wagoner, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.

 

Thursday

BASEBALL

Porter at Adair, 4:30 p.m.

Eufaula at Vian, 4:30 p.m.

Checotah at Hulbert, 4:40 p.m.

Wagoner at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.

Gore at Riverside Conference Tournament

Muskogee at Oologah Tournament

Hilldale at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.

Keys at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.

Porum at Conference Tournament

Braggs at Okay, 4 p.m.

Warner at Wilburton Tournament

Haskell at Mickey Mantle Classic

Okay at Conference Tournament

SLOWPITCH

Hulbert at Okay, 5 p.m.

Preston at Porum , 4:30 p.m.

Sallisaw/Panama at Gore , 3:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.

Oktaha, Eufaula at Checotah Tournament

Crowder/Bixby at Haskell, 4:30 p.m.

Webbers Falls at McCurtain, 4 p.m.

Muskogee at Tulsa Union/Pryor, 6:15 p.m./7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Hilldale at Stilwell, 6/ 8 p.m.

Victory at Porter, 6 p.m. (girls only)

Fort Gibson at Poteau, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.

McLain at Wagoner, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video