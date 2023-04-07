College Baseball

SATURDAY

Connors St. at EOSC (2)

 

Prep Baseball

Saturday

Porter at Holland Hall, 10 a.m.

Checotah at Victory Christian, 1 p.m./ 3 p.m.

Muskogee at Oologah Tournament

Oktaha at Vian Festival

Warner at Wilburton Tournament

Haskell at Mickey Mantle Classic

MONDAY

Vian at Porter , 4:30 p.m.

Eufaula at Spiro, 5 p.m.

Checotah at Henryetta, 4:30 p.m.

Gore at Okay, 4:30 p.m.

Okay at Hulbert, 4 p.m. *

Pryor at Wagoner, 5 p.m.

Warner at Savannah, 4:30 p.m.

Muskogee at Union, 6 p.m.

Hilldale at Cushing, 5 p.m.

Poteau at Fort Gibson, 4:30 p.m.

Bokoshe at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.

Porum at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.

Braggs at Kinta, 4 p.m.

Warner at Savanna

Haskell at Rejoice Christian, 4:30 p.m.

 

Prep Slowpitch

SATURDAY

Porum at Wetumka Tournament

MONDAY

Okay at Salina w/ Hulbert, 6 p.m.

Roland/Sallisaw Central at Porum,  4 p.m.

Gore at Vian, 5:30 p.m.

Muskogee at Checotah, 5 p.m./6 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Broken Arrow, TBD

Oktaha at Haskell, 4 p.m.

Warner at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.

 

Prep Soccer

Monday

Metro Christian at Wagoner, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.

