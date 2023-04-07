College Baseball
SATURDAY
Connors St. at EOSC (2)
Prep Baseball
Saturday
Porter at Holland Hall, 10 a.m.
Checotah at Victory Christian, 1 p.m./ 3 p.m.
Muskogee at Oologah Tournament
Oktaha at Vian Festival
Warner at Wilburton Tournament
Haskell at Mickey Mantle Classic
MONDAY
Vian at Porter , 4:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Spiro, 5 p.m.
Checotah at Henryetta, 4:30 p.m.
Gore at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
Okay at Hulbert, 4 p.m. *
Pryor at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Warner at Savannah, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Union, 6 p.m.
Hilldale at Cushing, 5 p.m.
Poteau at Fort Gibson, 4:30 p.m.
Bokoshe at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.
Porum at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.
Braggs at Kinta, 4 p.m.
Warner at Savanna
Haskell at Rejoice Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Slowpitch
SATURDAY
Porum at Wetumka Tournament
MONDAY
Okay at Salina w/ Hulbert, 6 p.m.
Roland/Sallisaw Central at Porum, 4 p.m.
Gore at Vian, 5:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Checotah, 5 p.m./6 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Broken Arrow, TBD
Oktaha at Haskell, 4 p.m.
Warner at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.
Prep Soccer
Monday
Metro Christian at Wagoner, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.
