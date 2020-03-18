NORMAN — University of Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione announced Wednesday that, due to the suspension of athletics activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding when those activities will resume, OU's 2020 spring football game will not occur on April 18 as originally scheduled.
"We've been receiving a lot of questions about whether the spring game will be held on April 18, or even at all," said Castiglione. "The fact of the matter is it would be virtually impossible to hold the game on the originally scheduled date since we're not sure when or if we'll be able to return to practice. So in talking with Coach (Lincoln) Riley, we feel at the very least it's appropriate to announce that the game and associated activities will not occur on April 18. Given all of the unknowns we're facing, it's impossible to determine right now when or if the game will be rescheduled. We will continue to communicate updates as information becomes available."
Ticket sales for the spring game have been suspended and the OU Athletics Ticket Office will reach out to customers who have purchased tickets to communicate options. Customers can email questions to outickets@ou.edu.
