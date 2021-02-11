If it isn’t COVID, it’s now weather.
Friday’s preps schedule for some was still in the air as of Thursday evening, and for others the decisions to postpone or cancel have been made. That’s after Thursday’s games involving Hilldale and Wagoner and Chouteau and Porter were canceled.
All of the boys wrestling regionals scheduled for Friday and Saturday are now pushed to Thursday and Friday next week. Muskogee is at Broken Arrow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale and Wagoner are at Skiatook and Checotah and Warner are at Plainview.
Friday basketball games called off: Jenks at Muskogee, Sallisaw Central at Oktaha, Poteau at Checotah, Wewoka at Warner and Fort Gibson at Haskell — but Fort Gibson and Wagoner will try to make up the game called off at the last minute on Monday.
The district playoff round in classes A and B are scheduled to start Friday.
Okay and Liberty were on as scheduled for Friday night at Ripley, with the boys playing Ripley and the girls Liberty.
Webbers Falls is hosting a Class B district tournament. Oaks and Watts were playing first-round games on Friday. Those will be at 1 and 3 p.m. The winners will play Webbers at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
No news on Porum’s districts in Class A. The boys were to play Keota at 8 p.m. Friday with the girls playing Keota on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.