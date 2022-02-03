Due to inclement weather the MMA fight card scheduled for this Saturday, February 5 has been postponed until February 12.
A feature on Alfred Walker was published for Friday's paper on an early press start of 3 p.m. Thursday due to the winter weather, which will not include this information.
“For the safety of the event goers, staff and fighters driving and flying from out of town, we have made the decision to postpone the event,” said John Cruz, Muskogee Civic Center Manager. “All tickets previously purchased will be honored on February 12.”
Ticket holders who are unable to attend may request a refund by contacting Ticketstorm or the box office at the Muskogee Civic Center.
Tickets are still available to purchase for the MMA fight on February 12 which will feature Muskogee’s own Alfred “Freight train” Walker. Tickets can be purchased online at www.muskogeeciviccenter.com or in person at the Civic Center box office. For questions, contact the Civic Center at (918) 684-6363
