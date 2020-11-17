Braggs has temporarily suspended its varsity boys basketball schedule following an incident that occurred on campus that has been turned over to Muskogee County Sheriffs to investigate.
An official with the Sheriff’s Department said there would be no comment on the nature or details of the incident at this time.
“It’s out of our hands,” said Braggs boys coach Jeff Fry, who said he became aware of it and said he met with superintendent John Pinkston on Thursday after the Wildcats’ game against Kinta. “Members of the team were involved. We got details and then handed it over to the authorities. It breaks my heart.”
Braggs forfeited a scheduled game Tuesday against Haileyville.
Pinkston, reached late Tuesday night said the season would resume as planned, adding: “Jeff Fry has no authority to speak on anything.”
Fry had previously said two seniors and two freshmen were remaining on the roster, adding that one senior was going to attempt to transfer immediately.
Two years ago, Braggs’ boys team reached the state tournament in Class B, its first state trip in 65 years.
