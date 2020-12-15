It is estimated that Chris Bunch’s round-trips from his home in Muskogee to Spiro as an employee of the school over a 45-year career amounted to 1,306,800 miles of driving time, or 52 trips around the globe.
He actually never tired of the 70-mile one-way drive, first as an assistant coach and since 1990, as head coach, before calling it a career Tuesday. Spiro Schools in an release Tuesday, with remarks, announced Bunch’s retirement as head football coach.
“I bought a 2009 Toyota Camry new and it has over 400,000 miles on it. My son started driving it before this year, but it took me through the most of it,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday.
“But the drive helped me. It helped me think of the things I needed to do the next day, and think about things I didn’t do right that day. It was never a burden.”
At times he said, he and his wife Brenda, a degree auditor at Northeastern State University, thought about getting into spots that would cut down on the commute after they were married. It never happened, until now.
“I had knee replacement surgery a week ago. I had two guys I’ve had on staff over 20 years that had decided they were done and with that, I thought it would be time to go,” he said.
COVID-19 didn’t discourage it either.
“It’s been a tough year. So much went into it that didn’t normally. The day before you might lose 2-3 starters and end up with the wrong kids in positions. But overall it’s been a good run.”
Bunch, 67, served as head coach from 1990 to this past season, going 228-129, 23rd all time. He also served as an assistant coach starting in 1976, a total of 519 career games at the school.
He won a combined 16 district titles there, nine as head coach, and since the end of segregation is the state’s winningest African-American high school head football coach. He also coached three state championship teams in track, boys in 1979 and 1999 and girls in 2017.
He made the state finals in two years, losing in 1996 to district rival Seminole 27-26 and in 1998 losing to Oologah 18-15. He reached the semifinals in 2006 and lost to Millwood.
Bunch graduated from Spiro in 1972. One of the athletes he would eventually coach was Mack Chambers, the former Muskogee High baseball and fastpitch coach who took teams to the state tournament in both sports. He now is head coach at Seminole State College.
“As an African American student athlete, African American teacher/coaches were rare in our area. Coach Bunch was most definitely a positive role model for me not only in the classroom but also on the field as well,” said Chambers, who had a stint as a professional baseball player in the Cleveland Indians organization.
Administrators paid tribute.
“In today’s society of self-serving, short term success, Coach Bunch’s example of sacrificial commitment is not only rare but historic and inspiring. Spiro Public Schools is forever indebted to his leadership and investment in our school,” said Spiro superintendent Richard Haynes.
“His passion for football, his players, and assistant coaches is truly a gift that not all coaches possess,” added Larry Greenwood, Spiro High School principal.
Bunch won’t apply for the Muskogee job. He said he had looked into it on one other occasion and alsp applied at Wagoner when Dale Condict was hired before the 2005 season.
“I won’t say I’m totally done,” he said. “I might help somebody out part-time if the opportunity arises.”
