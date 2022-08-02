Oktaha ex Brock Rodden’s major league dream has been put on the shelf for another year with the hopes it brings a bigger stage next year.
On Monday the second baseman turned down a six-figure contract to return to Wichita State. He was selected in the 10th round of the MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics.
The deal was close to the slot value of the pick, $151,300. He’ll be eligible to enter the draft next season as well.
“I’ve bet on myself for a long time and I’m planning on betting on myself again and getting the job done,” Rodden told The Wichita Eagle on Monday. “I know what I’m worth. We didn’t come to an agreement with the Oakland A’s. In the end, it came down to I know my worth and we didn’t see eye-to-eye on that.”
On Tuesday, he elaborated further with the Phoenix.
Rodden won’t have empty pockets. Armchair Strategies, created by former Wichita State athletes to solicit businesses to help work out package deals for various programs at the school, has a deal in place for him, he said.
Rodden also said he shunned any overtures of entering the transfer portal — his dad, Oktaha baseball coach Kevin Rodden, said he himself got overtures from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts about that possibility — out of loyalty to the school that offered him first.
“They took a chance on me, the confidence they had in me offering me right off the bat,” Rodden said. “With this NIL thing I could have gotten a lot more money with other schools but as far as college ball it was more about loyalty than money. They made it right, their interest in me from the get-go.”
That response drew smiles from his dad.
“You hit .340 and hit 17 home runs, you’re probably going to be sought after,” Kevin Rodden said. “(Wichita State) knew that so that’s the first thing they asked him. What he saidmade me feel good as a dad that he thinks like that.”
A transfer from Seminole State College, Rodden in his first season with the Shockers led the team in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.653) to earn American Athletic Conference Newcomer Position Player of the Year honors.
Oakland, he said, liked his consistency as a switch-hitter and his overall approach to the game.
“The compete factor I had, they said was a big deal. I played hard and played right,” he said.
His main goal is to help this team make a deep postseason run next year.
“The deeper you go, the bigger the stage, and the more scouts are watching,” he said.
Rodden was a two-time All-Phoenix MVP in 2018 and 2019, when he also pitched. He hit over .400 in four consecutive seasons, fall and spring, for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.