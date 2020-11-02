This story has been updated from its original version.
The Porter-Colcord football game at Colcord was halted Friday night after after a sideline shoving incident involving players and on social media accounts, a person some believed was an adult in street clothes.
Porter coach Prentice Joseph posted the following comment on his Facebook account this morning. The Phoenix did not receive stats on the game, led by Colcord 22-6 when the game was ended in the third quarter.
“First of all THANK YOU Porter for handling yourself last night and not doing anything that would jeopardize the reputation of the school, town, or yourself. Frustrations ran high last night including myself and rightfully so," the poste begins. "When it comes to adults putting their hands on OUR kids I as a Grown man/COACH/Parent Will NEVER EVER ALLOW IT! We are currently addressing all issues of last nights game. This is the last statement I'm making publicly about the situation."
Later Saturday, Colcord coach Austin Martin told the Phoenix that the scuffle did not involve an adult connected with his school. One, he said, was a Colcord player in uniform and another an injured Colcord player in street clothes. The others, he said, were Porter players.
"We were running an offensive play toward our sideline," Martin said. We had a wide receiver that ended up blocking a kid out of bounds and took him to the ground. They threw the flag on him.
"Our kid immediately was being told by the ref what happened and while that was going on the (Porter) kid slung to the ground got up and was running toward the player that was blocking him. We had a 17-year old player injured in street clothes see the (Porter player) running toward him and he grabbed the player by the jersey. Another Porter player saw that happened and ran up to him and shoved him."
A player from both teams was ejected, Martin said.
Colcord had a webcast of the game online, but that it had been taken down. Asked if he could release that stream or the clip in question, he said that would have to be cleared by his bosses or it could be viewed at the school anytime.
He insisted that no adult was involved in any physical altercation.
"No one else was on the sidelines," Martin said. "There was one fan that was told to get out of the stadium by the refs but he didn’t touch anybody. ... he was close enough to the field to be yelling at the officials."
Martin also claimed it was Joseph's choice to end the game.
Joseph said in a text message midday Saturday that he would comment further after speaking with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. After receiving notice of Martin's comments, he texted that he would have more to say after meeting with Porter athletic director Chris Sherwood and Porter superintendent Charlie McMahan on Monday.
Attempts to reach out to McMahan were unsuccessful. Sherwood said "maybe on Monday I will be able to have something."
Mike Whaley, football director for the OSSAA, said Saturday morning that he had not yet received word of the incident.
UPDATED: Whaley said Monday morning the OSSAA did receive a report on the incident and is investigating.
UPDATED: Sherwood said he would not be commenting and Joseph did not respond to follow-up requests. McMahan was sent texts and phone calls but did not respond.
Porter finishes the regular season at home against Warner on Friday.
