Fort Gibson’s down time before state is a quick turnaround from the path getting there a 17th consecutive time.
Following Saturday’s win over Byng in the Class 4A Area III consolation finals, the No. 5 Lady Tigers get today and Monday to prepare for No. 1 Classen SAS in a 4 p.m. matchup Tuesday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds’ Jim Norick Arena.
Eufaula gets almost a week to get ready for Community Christian in Class 3A boys. The Ironheads take on the Norman-based private school at 6 p.m. Thursday at Yukon High School in the third of four quarterfinal games there that day. Eufaula defeated Adair for the Class 3A Area II championship on Friday to advance.
The reason for the early start to the state tournament has to do with COVID-19’s impact on facilities and scheduling.
“It is what it is,” said Fort Gibson coach Chuck London, whose team went to work Sunday and will have two more practices, including a walk-through before boarding the bus Tuesday morning for a trip that one year ago was halted barely out of the county due to the postponement and eventual cancellation of the 3A-6A tournaments.
“If you’d told me three months ago we’d have a state tournament but you’d be playing on Tuesday, we’d taken it,” said London.
The Lady Tigers (19-3) face a team that has been ranked No. 1 most of the season. The Lady Comets (17-1) rallied to beat Grove 49-45 to win its area tournament. Grove is a team Fort Gibson fell to in last year’s area championship game at Skiatook.
Classen’s scores this season are somewhat intimidating. They opened with a win over DeSoto, Texas, ranked ninth in an ESPN national poll at the time. They topped 100 points three times, with an average win of 44 points.
Looking at common opponents, those numbers have the edge taken off somewhat.
Their only loss was 45-36 to Union on Jan. 8 in the Putnam City tournament finals. Fort Gibson lost to Union 35-20 in the Inola Tournament finals, also their first loss. Another common opponent is Harding Prep, a 4A top 10 team that was ousted in area. Fort Gibson beat Harding 51-29 on Jan. 19. Classen beat Harding 68-49 Dec. 18 and 63-53 on Jan. 29.
Darianna Littlepage Buggs, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, is ranked as the 35th best player in the country in that class by ESPN. Guards Micah Gray and Jordan Harrison average 15.7 and 13.8 points.
“(Page) is awfully good, long, athletic, makes it tough inside and out,” London said. “She does it all. (Gray) likes to take it to the hole and (Harrison’s) quickness will get her right by you and she’ll also look to get it to the open person. They do so many different things offensively and defensively.”
But he’s confident.
“We have to limit our turnovers and rebound the basketball,” London said. “If we do those things, I know we’re going to fight and I feel like we can compete with them.
“The pressure is on them, no question. Everyone is talking about Classen. With us our goal every year is making the state tournament, now that adjusts. We believe we can win so our goals change. But they’re expected to win, so we’re going in as an underdog and we relish that.”
No. 10 Eufaula (13-4) has no common opponent with No. 4 Community Christian (21-3), which lost its area championship game to Marlow, 40-36, then knocked off No. 5 Christian Heritage 45-32 in consolations to advance. But it was supposed to.
The Ironheads beat Millwood 52-32 in the regional finals. Millwood was scheduled to play the Royals in January at Community Christian, but the Millwood superintendent, according to multiple reports, pulled her teams off the floor prior to tipoff due to a mask ordinance largely being unfollowed or enforced. They did not make it up.
Ironheads coach Jeff Oliver watched them in Saturday’s consolation round after his team had won area on Friday. His biggest concerns are two tall guys down low in Josh Martin (6-foot-7) and Bai Jobe (6-4).
“Marlow shot 9 of 11 from 3-point range in beating them and we’re a pretty good 3-point shooting team too,” Oliver said.
Like London, Oliver prefers the traditional route of three games in three days at state and not the days to regain the legs between games. Fort Gibson’s semifinal matchup will be Thursday.
“We get three days preparation for round one, which is the crucial game,” he said. “If Beggs beats Alva, we’re playing a team from our conference that we know well.”
Class 4A girls
Tuesday at Fairgrounds
Holland Hall vs. Tuttle, 9:30 a.m.
Grove vs. Anadarko, 11:30 a.m.
Weatherford vs. Verdigris, 2 p.m.
Classen SAS vs. Fort Gibson, 4 p.m.
Thursday at Fairgrounds
Classen-FTG winner vs. Weatherford-Verdigris winner, 6:30 p.m.
Holland Hall-Tuttle winner vs. Grove-Anadarko winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday at Fairgrounds
Thursday winners, noon (championship)
Class 3A boys
Thursday at Yukon HS
Hugo vs. Marlow, 2 p.m.
Crossings Christian vs. Yukon, 4 p.m.
Eufaula vs. Community Christian, 6 p.m.
Alva vs. Beggs, 8 p.m.
Friday at Fairgrounds
Eufaula-Community winner vs. Alva-Beggs winner, 6:30 p.m.
Crossings-Westville winner vs. Hugo-Marlow winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday at Fairgrounds
Friday winners, 2 p.m.
