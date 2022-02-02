SCHEDULE

6:30/8 unless noted

Thursday’s Games

Porum at Weleetka

Porter at Okay, ppd.

Webbers Falls at Watts, ccd.

Haskell at Midway, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Muskogee at Broken Arrow

Wagoner at Hilldale, ppd.

Fort Gibson at Catoosa, ppd.

Henryetta at Eufaula

Kinta at Porum

Checotah at Spiro

Okay at Haskell, 6/7:30 p.m.

Preston at Warner, 6/7:30 p.m.

Gore at Webbers Falls

Porter at Liberty, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Wagoner at Stilwell. 1/2:30 p.m.

Hulbert at Gore, 3/4:30 p.m.

Eufaula at Beggs, 6/7:30 p.m.

Wilson-Henryetta at Midway, 5/6:30 p.m.

Haskell at Oktaha, 2/3:30 p.m.

