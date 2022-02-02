SCHEDULE
6:30/8 unless noted
Thursday’s Games
Porum at Weleetka
Porter at Okay, ppd.
Webbers Falls at Watts, ccd.
Haskell at Midway, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Muskogee at Broken Arrow
Wagoner at Hilldale, ppd.
Fort Gibson at Catoosa, ppd.
Henryetta at Eufaula
Kinta at Porum
Checotah at Spiro
Okay at Haskell, 6/7:30 p.m.
Preston at Warner, 6/7:30 p.m.
Gore at Webbers Falls
Porter at Liberty, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Wagoner at Stilwell. 1/2:30 p.m.
Hulbert at Gore, 3/4:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Beggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Wilson-Henryetta at Midway, 5/6:30 p.m.
Haskell at Oktaha, 2/3:30 p.m.
