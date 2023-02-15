Brandon Tyler’s shopped before, and come close. Based on his track record, close merely cheated him.
Or maybe this was, as Tyler called it Wednesday, the right situation at the right time.
Whatever the case, Tyler got a stroke of deserving affirmation when Sallisaw named him their new head coach this week, plucking him after a year at Gore of getting to its first-ever state title game.
“I always had my faith and believed God had a will for my life,” said the 50-year-old Tyler, who took his alma mater Gore High to places it hasn’t seen before this past fall, namely a state championship game. “I feel he had me (at Gore) for a reason and it’s all on his time.
“We want to press the issue some, but it’s his time and his will and at this time, that what it fell into.”
The 32-28 loss, Gore’s only loss in 2022, came on a night when his All-Phoenix MVP running back, Gunner Dozier, re-aggravated a left forearm fracture that had occurred at the end of the regular season. He played with it in a semifinal win in which he had 163-yard, three-TD performance in a semifinal win. He was nothing more than a decoy in the title game, hurting it again early, then in a desperation drive late, found it numb and no good.
At Vian, where he spent 15 years, 12 as head coach, Tyler had a close call in 2006, losing to Millwood, and two semifinal losses.
He followed Greg Werner to Van Buren, Ark., in a year when multiple coaches were heading from the Sooner State to the Natural State and better money. Werner would later return to Oklahoma at Hilldale one season and then go back to the place he left for Arkansas, Poteau.
Poteau anted up the second time. Tyler will get a nice bump too, in going from a Class A school to a 4A school who hasn’t seen a semifinal since Ron Lancaster was there for a stint prior to coming to Muskogee.
At Gore, he took a program that prior to his arrival won four games in four seasons, two of those without a win at all, and was in the playoffs every year from his arrival in 2017 to now.
“Sallisaw was built on being physical, a run game and play-action and those are things I set my standards on at Vian and Gore,” Tyler said. “And that starts in the weight room. I’ve got to get in there and get the pieces together this summer and start changing that culture, starting in the weight room. That’s where a lot of games are won.”
It’s just a move next-door, so to speak, in Sequoyah County. His grandfather, Richard Moseley Sr. (not his uncle who coached at Gore) was superintendent at Sallisaw, and his mother, Janice Tyler, played basketball there, graduating in 1969.
So there’s blood in both places. Just not his direct home.
“It’s tough leaving any job, especially when it’s home. I’ve spent a lot of my life living there and building relationships and to see it come off this year with the way the community responded in the playoffs, it was special.”
He’ll leave a team that was heavy in seniors but among the few returning is a standout quarterback in Noah Cooper and while next year’s team is young, he’s constructed a successful junior high base.
“You want to leave a place better than you found it, and seven years ago, it wasn’t an attractive place,” he said. “I think the foundation is set for the next coach.”
Tyler won’t be a stranger to the area as the Black Diamonds have long been connected with Hilldale and Fort Gibson in District 4A-4, and Werner at Poteau. The Hornets will host Sallisaw next year and Fort Gibson will travel to Sallisaw.
