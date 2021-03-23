Wagoner coach Zack Ange is headed home.
Ange, the Wagoner boys basketball coach the past seven seasons, is taking the Cache girls head coaching job. He is a native of Cache and was previously an assistant girls coach there from 2006-09 and head boys coach from 2013-14 before coming to Wagoner.
His most recent team reached the Class 4A Area round, going 14-8 in a COVID-19 impacted schedule. HIs last four teams have won no less than 17 games in a season.
“It’s a good challenge at this point, and an opportunity to go back where I’m from,” he said.
Ange and his wife just witnessed the birth of their second child and son born Monday.
He leaves both the Wagoner volleyball and tennis posts as well -- which brings to four the number of head coaching spots to fill at the high school. Micco Charboneau has retired as wrestling coach but will continue as a member of the football staff.
Roughers add to staff
Prentice Joseph has left Porter after three seasons to serve as a defensive line coach under new head football coach Travis Hill's staff.
Joseph succeeded Zac Ross at Porter in the spring of 2018 after Ross, now at Checotah, took the Wyandotte job. Joseph, a former Bacone football player, was on Ross's staff at Porter.
"Prentice will work as our D Line coach and help spearhead our football program in community service. Very fortunate to get another quality coach, father, husband for our program," Hill said in a text.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.