UPDATE: Wagoner Public Schools announced Tuesday that the Oct. 21 game with McLain, originally a McLain home game, will be moved to Wagoner.
Fallout from a homecoming shooting that left one person dead is impacting changes in scheduling for District 4A-3 games, and that may also impact one area team.
So far, one game appears to be off.
Cleveland Public Schools posted a letter from superintendent Alan Baker, sent to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, of their intent not to travel to Tulsa McClain for this Friday’s game.
That came a day after Miami Public Schools posted a similar message from its superintendent, Nick Highsmith, who said they would no longer participate in any school activity held at McLain. Miami was McLain’s homecoming opponent on Friday. Video from the Miami web stream broadcast of the game show players scrambling during a post-game handshake lineup. Announcers on the broadcast didn’t know what was happening but said players were jumping over a fence off the camera shot of the field.
A 17-year-old boy died at the scene from his injuries. Another 17-year-old was reported in stable condition after his condition improved shortly after the incident.
Tulsa police believe the shooting happened next to the football field. The teen who died was found near the tennis court.
Baker’s letter stated that “over the weekend, numerous parents of players, band members and cheerleaders have let their coaches and directors know that their children won’t be allowed to take part in Friday’s contest due to (his) similar concerns.”
Wagoner head coach Dale Condict said officials there have been in discussions involving alternative plans for their game at McLain, scheduled Oct. 21. He said while there is a wish to play the game, different “particulars” as to where, when and how, including an alternative location or time, are among issues being discussed.
“We would like to find a solution, such as a place that everyone feels comfortable enough to go to,” said Condict, who is also athletic director.
“It’s not their players’ or coaches’ fault something bad happened and they deserve to play.”
He added, “But at the same time a family lost a loved one and another could have lost their life.”
