Class 2A
Oktaha 18, Wilburton 4
An 11-run first set the tone in this one. Hunter Dearman, who was 3-for-3 on the day, had two hits in the inning, driving in three runs. Gabe Hamilton and Tyler Allen had two-run singles. Allen had three RBIs in all.
Brody Surmont was 2-for-2 and drove in a pair. Hamilton worked three innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit. Kannon Robinson worked two innings in relief.
Oktaha plays Porter at 4 p.m.
Porter 6, Stroud 2
Blake Cole and Conner Lanye had two hits each, Cole Phillips drove in a pair of runs in the first for a lead the Pirates never reliquished and Mason Plunk shut Stroud down on four hits, striking out eight with one walk. Porter moved into the winner’s bracket final against Oktaha.
Haskell 3, Preston 2
At Silo, Fernando Gonzales’ two-run single in the fifth put Haskell back on top after Preston had gotten two runs in the fourth, and Brannon Westmoreland held on in a distance-going win on the mound.
Preston had the bases loaded in the seventh off Westmoreland, who hit two batters to load the bases after a leadoff single. But third baseman Dylan Ozinga flagged down a grounder for a force play to end the game.
Westmoreland retired nine straight to start the game before three Preston hits in the fourth, including a two-run double. Westmoreland then retired eight consecutive before getting into trouble in the seventh. He allowed just four hits, striking out seven with no walks.
Gonzales, who had two of Haskell’s four hits, scored the first Haymaker run on a fielding error off the bat of Lance Mann.
Haskell plays Silo at 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Fort Gibson 10, Cheoctah 0
Grant Edwards and Brody Rainbolt combined on a five-inning no-hitter to put the Wildcats in the loser’s bracket.
Edwards struck out eight, including five consecutive starting with the third out in the first inning after plunking leadoff batter Colten Burnett and delivering the first of just two walks over four innings of work to Hayden Price. Brody Rainbolt struck out two in working the fifth.
It was Fort Gibson’s first no-hit game since starting off the season with three consecutive. Hunter Bridges no-hit Skiatook and Weston Rouse tossed a perfect game against Catoosa, both over five innings, and Edwards went the full seven innings in a no-hitter against Catoosa.
The Tigers had 12 hits in the five-inning run-rule win. Wyatt Pierce was 3-for-4 and Rouse, Edwards and Cody Walkingstick were all 2-for-3.
Fort Gibson plays Cleveland, a 5-3 winner over Stigler, at 4 p.m. at Fort Gibson. Checotah and Stigler play an elimination game at 6:30 p.m.
Wagoner 11, Oologah 0
Five second-inning errors produced eight unearned runs and allowed Darius McNack to launch a two-out grand slam as the Bulldogs rolled over the Rams in game one. McNack finished the contest 1-for-3 with five RBIs.
On the mound, Chase Nanni went five innings, allowing three hits as the game was run-ruled after five. He struck out seven and walked two.
Gabe Rodriguez was 3-for-3 and scored twice. Bristo Love was 2-for-4.
Wagoner plays Berryhill, a 1-0 winner over Broken Bow, at 4 p.m.
