High school and junior high sports are off until April 6, at the earliest. Colleges are done for the spring semester.
Here are the current known statuses of youth leagues around the area related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Any others feel free to add updates as they become available via Facebook (Muskogee Phoenix Sports) or by email (sports@muskogeephoenix.com
Love-Hatbox Sports Complex
All league and tournament activities postponed til May 6, per an official with Green Country Softball.
Muskogee Soccer Club
Impacted by the Love-Hatbox action. Practices still permitted.
Fort Gibson Soccer Club
All organized practices and games suspended through April 6. Soccer fields remain open.
Fort Gibson baseball
Have advised coaches not to practice until April 6. Season is scheduled to start April 27 but a delay in that start is anticipated.
Upward Soccer, Muskogee
Registration continues. Evaluations on April 4 still scheduled but the situation is being monitored. Games still scheduled to begin May 9-June 20.
More information: MuskogeeNaz.org.
Green Country Girls Softball Association
Posted Tuesday on their Facebook Page there were no plans on canceling the league and as of now plans are to play the preseason tournament April 17-18 with the exception of the T-ball. UPDATE: Love-Hatbox decision delays everything until May 8.
Outlaw Motor Speedway
Still set to open the season May 1.
