Fort Gibson’s top finishes at the Class 5A state swim meet in Edmond came in the relays.
Colin Martin, Zach Hardy, Ben Watts and Dalton Ross teamed to finish third in the 200 freestyle relay, 1 minute, 36.45. Hardy, Brody Massad, Jack Kolb and Watts took thjird in the 400 free relay, 3:46.29.
Dalton Ross placed in two events, fourth in the 100 backstroke in 59.65 and sixth in the 100 freestyle, 50.65.
Martin was sixth in the 200 individual medley, 2:10.62. Hardy was seventh in the 50 freestyle, 24.11.
Overall the Tigers were fourth with 142 points. Bixhop Kelley was boys team champ with 332 points.
Will be updated with the girls events this afternoon.
