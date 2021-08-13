Pardon Gore coach Brandon Tyler if the recent uptick in COVID cases brings back some memories of trying times.
Tyler’s squad had two players test positive prior to last year’s season opener. Twenty fell victim to contact tracing. The Pirates couldn’t begin their season until week 3 and had just that week of non-district play to begin a year with a team loaded with freshmen and sophomores who had also had much of their spring and summer preseason work altered.
Spring ball was permitted this year and all summer activity, but in the last month or so, hospitals are looking like they did in the early months of this in the spring of 2020.
Schools are or are about to be back in session and while some may have online options, masks aren’t mandated for those that do have a regular campus life.
No one wants to see 2020 repeated, but it hangs above like an albatross.
“We talked about it with the team, obviously it’s back in the news, in the schools and it is what it is,” Tyler said. “It just seems like it’s one of those things we’ll have to live with and do what we can to stay away from it.”
While there are schools across the country calling for mandates, so far, Oklahoma’s haven’t had anything statewide.
“I’m not going to force someone to wear a mask unless I’m told to,” Tyler said.
Of the two that tested positive last year at Gore, the symptoms were there and gone within 24 hours or so. That was for the most part common among younger people then. What caused the vast number of cancellations was contact tracing, and few if any of those ever got it.
“That’s the frustrating part of this. It impacts people differently. My brother could be different than me,” said Tyler, who said he hasn’t been vaccinated.
“If you need to go get it, go get it. I’m not getting it,” he said. “If they want to send me home 10 days I’ll go.
“I told my wife, at the end of the day we are all going to die, whether COVID, car wreck, in our sleep. I believe there’s a book up there and whatever our time is, it’s our time go go. Life’s too short, and I’m not going to be gripped by fear. I know there’s a better place ahead.”
With no mandates for vaccinations, it’s up to the individual student and his or her family. Of all of the coaches spoke to by the Phoenix, none have an idea how many of their players have gotten it, nor have asked.
“I doubt there’s many who have,” said Haskell coach Phil McWilliams in his first year at a school that canceled its last four games due to the number of cases within the county. “As relaxed as it got, I’m guessing they probably didn’t think about it at the time it became available for that age group, and we haven’t asked anyone.”
In an article in Thursday’s Phoenix, Muskogee coach Travis Hill was asked about it. The Roughers lost the final four games of its season, part of it due to the policies of opponents. Putnam City West used guidelines similar to Haskell’s, but for traveling to a destination as well.
“As a football team or school system, we’re making everybody aware of their options,” Hill said.
“But the bottom line is you got to do what’s best for yourself. Me personally, I’m not a big guy about the vaccine but due to the situation and me being in charge of these kids I feel like I probably ought to get it, not thinking about myself in that context but the kids. But again, it’s everybody’s choice and they should do what they think is right.”
Hilldale coach David Blevins said he’s had a couple of players who reported not feeling well.
“We told them to stay at home and we’ll continue to do that,” he said. “But you know, getting shots, that’s on the parents. I’m not going to tell them what to do with their kids.”
New Porter coach Denton Long said he was vaccinated.
“However, I am not going to influence the players in any direction,” he said. “That is a choice between them and their parents.”
Midway coach Steve Corn followed the pattern of leaving it up to parents, but noted even in cases of some who got the vaccine, people are getting the virus.
“If the health department says quarantine, we will, but otherwise we will treat it like the flu. Stay away until you’re fever-free and feel good enough to go back to work.”
