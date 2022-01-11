Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables completed his full-time coaching staff Tuesday when he announced the hiring of Jay Valai as the Sooners’ new co-defensive coordinator/pass defense. Valai will coach cornerbacks and nickel backs at OU.
A former All-Big Ten defensive back at Wisconsin, Valai has coached at both the collegiate and NFL levels since joining the profession in 2016. This season he helped Alabama to a 13-2 record, an SEC title and an appearance in the CFP National Championship Game. Alabama ranked seventh nationally in total defense (304.1 yards per game) and 18th in scoring defense (20.1 points per game) while totaling 15 interceptions and 45 pass breakups. Redshirt junior cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis earned second-team All-SEC honors after registering a team-high-tying three interceptions in his 11 games.
Prior to this year, Valai served as cornerbacks coach at Texas in 2020 and Rutgers in 2019. He spent the 2018 season with the Kansas City Chiefs in a defensive quality control role and as assistant defensive backs coach, and was a defensive quality control assistant at Georgia in 2016 and ’17.
During his season at Texas, the Longhorns ranked third in the Big 12 in opponent yards per completion (13.5), fourth in pass efficiency defense (128.7) and fourth in opponent yards per pass attempt (6.8). In 2018 with Kansas City, the Chiefs ranked 12th in the NFL regular season in pass efficiency defense (92.7). They went 12-4 before beating Indianapolis in the divisional round of the playoffs and eventually lost in overtime to New England in the AFC Championship Game.
As a staff member at Georgia, he helped the Bulldogs to a College Football Playoff semifinals win over Oklahoma at the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2017 season. He has worked two national championship games (2017 and 2021 seasons).
