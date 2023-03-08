Morgan Borgstadt carried the majority of the water buckets.
But in the end, it was Kate Wiginton with the douse on Fort Gibson’s season Wednesday at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Wiginton’s corner 3 with 39 seconds to play put the Verdigris Cardinals on top for the first time, and last time, as they ended Fort Gibson’s stay in their record 19th consecutive Class 4A state tournament, winning 43-39 in the quarterfinal matchup.
Down 34-23 after Stephanie Hickman’s 3 for Fort Gibson with 1:44 left in the third, Verdigris used an 11-0 run to draw even in a game it seemed to be at least a step behind and a shot short all night. The Tennessee-Martin signee Borgstadt hit a pair of free throws then took her own steal on the Lady Tigers’ end down for a game-tying layup with 4:41 to play.
Laynee Stanley, who had 10 points and 7 rebounds in the first half but was shut out in the third quarter, came out after a Fort Gibson time out and hit a jumper from just to the right of the free throw circle at the 3:56 mark — ending a cold spell of 5:48 for her team — and a 3 off the left wing on consecutive possessions to allow her team to regain control up 39-34 with 3:28 to play.
For a moment.
Borgstadt came back the same way she did moments earlier, scoring on a drive just after her team’s timeout and capping it with a snatch off a deflected pass and layup for a one-point game with 2:27 to play. Both teams traded possessions and timeouts, then with Fort Gibson in possession in the front court, Kenzi Snell’s cross court pass through the lane went out of bounds along the Fort Gibson bench, setting up what would be the game-winning possession with :52 left.
While his defense had to key on Borgstadt, they also were supposed to not ignore Wiginton.
“That’s one time we left a shooter open and it wasn’t ever supposed to be her,” said Lowe, who had seen her perimeter abiliity come alive in Fort Gibson’s win over Verdigris at the end of the regular season at home. “We did not want to have help come off her and that’s what happened.”
On the ensuing Fort Gibson trip, Borgstadt stripped Heaven Frost of the ball, and went to the line after being fouled in the process. She missed, and Wiginton’s rebound attempt was lost out of bounds with 12 seconds to play.
Addy Whiteley’s pull up jumper rolled off the right side of the rim. She fouled Maddy Daniels from behind on the rebound, and Daniels drained two free throws with :02 left and with the win, not only took the next step into Friday’s semifinal round, but won the rubber game between the two teams in 2022-23.
Fort Gibson had 12 second-half turnovers and a 15-1 beating on points off turnovers. The Lady Tigers had 19 for the game. They average nine a game.
“That hasn’t been something that has plagued us, but it did tonight,” Lowe said.
Borgstadt, who had 12 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, had seven of her nine steals in that time period too. And played the final five minutes with three fouls.
“Those being live-ball turnovers and them going quickly the other way, now you’re at a disadvantage and the thing they do really well is finish on the fast break, particularly Borgstadt,” Lowe said. “She plays both ends of the floor really well and that’s what Division I players do.”
All of that was a sharp contrast to the first half which saw Fort frustrate Verdigris with its zone defensive scheme. The Lady Cardinals shot just 22.7 percent (5-of-22) and were 1-of-10 from 3-point range.
They were 40 percent in the second half (8-of-20) and while they hit just two 3s including the dagger late, they were 10-of-11 from the line.
Borgstadt, 3-of-3 at the half from the stripe, was 7-of-8. Brynlee Brown 4-for-4 in the second half, finishing 5-of-6 there.
Stanley had 15 points and 7 rebounds. She and Borgstadt were the lone double-figure scorers.
Verdigris moves on at 22-6 and will face No. 1 Lincoln Christian on Friday. Fort Gibson (22-6) saw a 17-game win streak end with its first loss since Wagoner on Jan. 7, and says good-bye to four seniors who grew from being role-players or minimal impact performers a year ago — Hickman, Snell, Linzi Foutch and Heaven Frost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.