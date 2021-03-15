Two days after their season ended in the Class 4A championship game, Fort Gibson had four selected to the Verdigris Valley All-Conference team.
Kynzi London was chosen Most Valuable Player in the Verdigris Valley Conference, released Monday. Reese Webb, Lexie Foutch and Jordan Gann were also selections.
Hilldale had two on the team — Madi Folsom and Skye Beene. Wagoner had one — Marlee Medlin.
On the boys side, Jaxon Blunt of Fort Gibson was the MVP. Caden Dennis joined him on the team as a fellow Tiger.
Hilldale got Evan Smith and Brayson Lawson, and Wagoner had Caden Pawpa, Jacob Scroggins and Bristo Love named.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.