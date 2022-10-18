Cooper Glasgow of Fort Gibson won the Verdigris Valley Conference meet on Monday, finishing the 5K course in 17 minutes, 20.48 seconds. James Coward of Wagoner was second in 17:58.43 and Dominique Chumley was fifth in 19:13.03. Teamwise Wagoner was third. Jay won the meet.
Fort Gibson was runner-up to Jay in the girls division. Joci Bryant of Wagoner ran a 12:41.89, and took second behind Jay’s Jacie Moffett’s 11:59.21 on the 3,200-meter course. Addison Alred of Fort Gibson was fifth in 13:07.81.
