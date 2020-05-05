Vian defensive lineman Solomon Wright, selected as the Small School Defensive Player of the Year on last season’s All-Phoenix team, committed to play football at Texas Tech in 2021.
Wright, son of former Oklahoma State standout and NFL veteran Kenyatta Wright, made the announcement on his Twitter account over the weekend.
“The atmosphere is welcoming and the coaching staff is awesome,” he tweeted in his announcement about the Tech campus and staff.
The 6-foot-1, 267-pound Wright had 125 tackles, 52 for lost yardage and 14 sacks while forcing five fumbles. He chose the Red Raiders over offers from Oklahoma State, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa State and others.
