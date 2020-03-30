March through May is one of Martin Updike’s busiest times of the year, both with the Muskogee Running Club he leads and part of his business life, the I-40 Racing Service.
The COVID-19 pandemic has grinded both to a halt, in particular one of the club’s signature events, the Muskogee Run 15K and 5K held in conjunction with the Azalea Festival, which along with the annual Exchange Club Chili Cookoff, was also wiped out.
One of the runs they assist has sparked a way to counter all the cancellations.
Tami Flock is the director of the Okies Against ALS 5K set for June 13 and a client of Updike’s race service.
“She called with this idea and talked about how — with a lot of stuff going online, whether it is sermons or anything else — to continue things that had been halted,” Updike said. “I latched on, so we’re now making two partner events.”
Flock’s inspiration came from the public’s adverse responses to the pandemic.
“Everybody is in a panic, all these businesses are closed, everyone is getting depressed. Everybody needs to take a deep breath and go enjoy the world around them,” she said.
I thought hey, it’s COVID-19, we should do a 19-mile event. I knew he’s a small businessperson and I knew he was struggling. My husband and I own a small business, we get it. So I just thought this would be a good idea for him to get his (business name) out there.”
The “Co-Virtual 19 Miler” is set to start Wednesday and continue throughout April. Updike posted it as an event at runsignup.com at 9 p.m. last night. It was about to pass 50 at 7 p.m. Monday.
The key to it working — it bypasses all the CDC’s prescribed limits on gatherings of more than 10. There’s no gathering at all. Just you, a time clock, and room to run.
“You can run 19 miles at once or break it into parts,” Updike said. “When I looked at the count we had (Monday evening) my thought was I haven’t seen a sign-up that fast in 24 hours, ever.”
And you don’t have to hang a camera on your neck to prove you’re doing it. Just take a picture of the timer or mile count you run each day with updates on your total and you’re invited to post it on the I-40 race service’s Facebook page.
No treadmills are allowed as compensation for beating the pavement.
“It’s about enjoying some fresh air,” Flock said.
The cost is $25.
Updike said he is donating 20 percent of his proceeds and any direct donations for ALS to Flock’s event’s cause. At the end of his checkout, you’ll be offered a chance to sign up for the ALS event in June. Updike will kick in an additional $5 per entrant for those who sign up through his link.
“He has the technology, knowledge and ability to run this. I don’t, and I thought ‘let’s see how it goes and if April goes good, we’ll do one in May,’” Flock said. “What I really hope is that this catches on and goes national.”
Brainstorming ideas isn’t new to Flock, who with her husband Kevin own Quality 1 Lube and Repair. She once flew to California to pick up a food truck and drive it back, spurned by an idea she said she got being the only two customers in a restaurant one noon day with two people working. Within a week, she was selling food out of the truck.
“I drive my husband crazy because I’ll lay around at night thinking about ideas. … It’s a blessing and a curse all at the same time,” she said, laughing.
If the ALS race in June doesn’t go as scheduled, Flock said she’d look at a virtual race again. Last year’s second edition at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex came in the middle of the flood that cut travel for many.
“Our goal was to raise $10,000,” she said. “We were like $120 shy of $12,000. We’ll have our June race either way but it’s a lot more fun to do it on site.”
Most if not all of the races Updike serves are connected to a ministry or another charity or non-profit cause.
“I hope we can come back and run some of these that have had to postpone,” he said. The Shriners’ Glo N Go here and Hero Dash in Tahlequah, have been rescheduled for May 23 and 30.
Ahead are two major events. The Port to Fort Adventure Race, a victim of last year’s flood, is Aug. 15. The Waterloop Trail Run, a similar event, is set for July 11.
“It would seem crazy not to have events in mid-to-late summer but a couple of months ago, who could have imagined what’s happened?” he said.
Like Flock said, “it’s all about supporting one another and being a community.”
“As for ALS, I can name 4-5 people that we’ve lost to it. I support and feel for people who have it and I wanted to do something that directly gave them help. It’s the ones who suffering today who need the support,” she added.
