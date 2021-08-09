Muskogee pulled out a 3-0 win at home to open the season Monday, beating Collinsville 25-23, 25-18 and 25-20.
It was an encouraging start for coach John Hammer and company, with just two returning starters in Jazzy Henry and Khloe Wahl.
“We have a young team, we did some things really well, and I thought we served really aggressively,” he said. “After we got (out of a rough patch) early and settled I thought we played pretty smooth.”
Henry skipped the coach’s heartbeat near the end of the match when she rolled her ankle while celebrating in the closing portion of the set up 22-18.
“It was kind of scary but she was walking pretty good after the match,” Hammer said.
Henry had 18 assists and 5 aces, Wahl had 8 kills, Graci Wilkerson had 17 digs and Raegan Essex 9 kills. Callie Venters had 3 kills and 2 blocks.
“We’re going to go through some ups and downs but they play hard, they play for each other and they’re fun to watch,” Hammer said.
Perhaps the most encouraging thing the coach saw was the response to a new stat he’s taking.
“Mental mistakes,” he said. “I don’t care about the physical mistakes. If you shank a pass or you miss a hit, it is what it is, but when you’re not doing your job, if you’re in the wrong spot or make a boneheaded play you shouldn’t have even tried to make, those are noted.
“I thought it was awesome after the game that they weren’t worried about how many kills or digs they had. The question was how many mental mistakes they had. So I was really proud of that.”
The Roughers are at Bixby on Tuesday.
