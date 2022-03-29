Muskogee has a vacancy for a boys basketball coach.
Lynwood Wade resigned as head coach Tuesday, telling the Phoenix he is "focusing on admin," referring to completing necessary requirements to be certified as a principal. He currently is Dean of Students at MHS, a position he held since becoming basketball coach in 2019.
Two years ago his team snapped a streak of six consecutive opening-round playoff losses. An overtime loss in the Class 6A East Area semifinals ended that run.
This year, with All-Phoenix MVP JaVontae Campbell as the lone starter returning, his team's playoff run reached within a game of the state tournament. A 9-12 record was deceptive. It included nine state tournament teams and through that, a regional championship won for the first time in 12 seasons. He was a finalist for All-Phoenix Coach of the Year. That and other selections will be released Thursday.
"If I decide to return to coaching, I'll be able to find that, but for now I'm going to focus on doing what I need to to get to the next level administratively and have time to spend with my kids, who are both getting into sports now," he said.
Those thoughts were echoed by athletic director Jason Parker, who said he first met with Wade about his future last week.
"Basically Lynwood was wanting to step down not only just for the opportunity to accelerate the administrative side of what he was going to do but also to have more time with his kids' endeavors," he said.
"As far as we are concerned the administrative opportunity was not going away as far as the dean's position was concern but I think he just wanted to rise further in administration."
An MHS alum, Wade was selected as Coach of the Year by MPS for 2020-21. He was a 2016 inductee to the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. Earlier this year he and the Texas State team he played for in 1993-94 were honored by the San Marcos, Texas, school during a home game. It was the school's first-ever team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.