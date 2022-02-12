A seed switch due to an ineligible wrestler bumped Wagoner past Fort Gibson in the Class 4A dual state bracket.
Wagoner, which wound up with the third seed, defeated sixth-seeded Skiatook 41-33 to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round. Fort Gibson was one-and-done as the fifth seed, losing 57-23 to fourth-seeded Catoosa.
The tournament is at Stride Bank Center in Enid.
Down 12-0 after Craig Moore and Bryce Steele were pinned at 132 and 138, Wagoner’s Gabe Rodriguez pinned Kasey Griffin in 21 seconds. Logan Sterling lost a 6-4 decision at 152,Logan Sterling lost a 6-4 decision at 152, then the Bulldogs ran off five straight wins.
Keyton Cole, Kale Charboneau, Witt Edwards and Roman Garcia all won on pins at 160, 170, 182 and 195, respectively, and all in 1:12 or less, then Jamaal Riggs won at 220 on a 5-2 decision.
Dax Griffin lost at 285, then Cory Brown got a 20-5 technical fall win at 106. Cole Smith lost at 113, taking it 5:28 into the match before getting pinned then then Adam Luna at 120 clinched the semifinal ticket with an 8-7 ultimate tiebreaker at 120.
“I liked our kids’ effort. They came out and wrestled hard and things fell our way and that’s what we’ve coached them all year to do,” said Wagoner coach Brian Edwards, in his first season at the helm.
“I thought we’d wind up on this side of the bracket anyway playing Fort Gibson as the three, but all we have to do is do our thing and let everything else work itself out.”
The Tigers, meanwhile, took a forfeit at 132 and then 138 with Jaiden Johnson in a match he was bumped up from 132 where he was conference champion, then got three straight wins at 145, 152 and 160. Toby West won by pin in 1:13, Cole Mahaney in 53 seconds and Grant Edwards at 4:33.
At that point, it was 18-12 in favor of the Tigers.
But then the Indians ran off five consecutive pins — against Dakota O’Dell as a replacement at 170, Tim Murphy at 182, Andrew Sparks at 195, Kyle Rye at 220 and Gerald Fairchild at 285, two in less than a minute, and Colt Horlick lost at 106 in an 8-2 decision for three more points. Sparks was winning late before getting pinned.
Mario Briley at 113 was pinned and Blade Walden at 120 got the fourth Fort Gibson win on a 15-0 technical fall count before Hudsen Neafus was pinned at 126.
“Catoosa’s probably one of the top three teams, Wagoner squeezed one out and Cushing got beat by Harrah. Just a bad spot (for us),” Johnson said.
Wagoner goes on to meet Harrah, a 33-30 winner over Cushing, in the semifinals starting at 2 p.m. The winner will take on Catoosa or Tuttle in the championship match at 6:30 p.m. Tuttle beat Cache 65-9.
For the Tigers, it’s now the standard regional tournament that becomes the focus. West and Walden will have wins from this and Maverick Conference championships to build on. Johnson also won at conference.
“I think we’ll get Walden, Jaiden, Toby, Cole and Grant all for sure in the state tournament and hopefully (Sparks) will be ready to go, and our 220 pounder (Rye), that Catoosa kid he fought is probably going to go win state,” Johnson said.
