Poteau edged Wagoner for first on the boys side and Jay won the girls team crown at the Hilldale Invitational track meet Friday. Wagoner’s girls were the top area school, finishing third.
But there were several event firsts spread out area-wise.
Hildale’s Evan Keefe won the shot put in 54 feet, 5 inches as well as the discus, 146-3.
Fort Gibson boys won the 400-meter relay with Bralynn Macomb, Cade Waggle, Zach Hardy and Toby West, in 45.81 seconds. Cooper Glasgow gave the Tigers first in the 3,200 in 10:46.81. Waggle took first in the 100 (11.00) .
Wagoner’s Marquez Barnett won the 400 in 55.03 and the Bulldogs captured the 1,600 relay with Dante Swanson, Eedrick Johnson, Shaun Atkins and Barnett posting a 3:40.88.
Checotah’s Rylee Campbell took the 800 in 1:36.75.
On the girls side, Tori Totress of Wagoner took the shot put at 35-10, and Joci Bryant won the 3,200 in 13:11.58. Brooklyn Austin, Cambri Pawpa, Gracie Burckhartzmeyer were part of two winning relays, the 800 joined by Ellee Bryant, in 1:53.59, and the 1,600, joined by Joci Bryant, in 4:31.16.
Fort Gibson’s Katie Smith won the 100 hurdles in 15.82. Oktaha’s Bekah Bunch won the discus in 123-11.
The complete list of area placers follow:
GIRLS
400 relay: 2. Wagoner, 53.32.
3,200 relay: 5. Checotah, 12:06.07.
100 hurdles: 1. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 15.82. 4. Sereniti Caudle, Fort Gibson, 18.32. 5. Katelynn West, Checotah, 18.38.
800 relay: 1. Wagoner (Brooklyn Austin, Cambri Pawpa, Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, Ellee Bryant), 1:53.59. 5. Checotah, 1:58.71.
High jump: 2. Ryleigh Bacon, Oktaha, 4-6*. 3. Maniyah Harris, Wagoner, 4-8.* (technical error)
Discus: 1. Bekah Bunch, Oktaha, 123-11. 2. Jada Riggs, Wagoner, 84-2.
100: 4. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 12.75. 5. Brooklyn Austin, Wagoner, 12.83. 6. Aspen Nunn, Hilldale, 12.95.
400: 2. Cambri Pawpa, Wagoner, 1:05.6. 6. Karli Dixon, Fort Gibson, 1:08.27.
3,200: 1. Joci Bryant, Wagoner, 13:11.58. 2. Faith Blackwell, Oktaha, 13:30.12. 6. Mia Harris, Wagoner, 14:08.9.
300 hurdles: 4. Ellee Bryant, Wagoner, 54.21. 6. Katelynn West, Checotah, 55.59.
Shot put: 1. Tori Tottress, Wagoner, 35-10. 4. Bekah Bunch, Oktaha, 31-11.
200: 4. Aspen Nunn, Hilldale, 28.25. 5. Corianna Hayes, Hilldale, 28.46.
1,600: 2. Miley Holt, Oktaha, 6:17.75.
1,600 relay: 1. Wagoner (Brooklyn Austin, Cambri Pawpa, Gracie Bucrkhartzmeyer, Joci Bryant), 4:31.16.
BOYS
400 relay: 1. Fort Gibson (Bralynn Macomb, Cade Waggle, Zach Hardy, Toby West), 45.81. 3. Hilldale, 46.12. 5. Wagoner, 46.44.
3,200 relay: 3. Wagoner, 9:51.72. 4. Checotah, 10:01.56.
110 hurdles: 2. Trenton Dan, Checotah, 17.97. 3. Josh Miller, Fort Gibson, 18.21. 5. Coby Harp, Hilldale, 19.27. 6. Hunter Neafus, Fort Gibson, 19.37.
3,200: 1. Cooper Glasgow, Fort Gibson, 10:46.81. 3. James Coward, Wagoner, 12:11.88. 4. Tyler Corn, Checotah, 12:19.59.
800 relay: 2. Wagoner, 1:36.75. 4. Hilldale, 1:38.84.
800: 1. Rylee Campbell, Checotah, 2:07.08. 3. Jakob Blackwell, Oktaha, 2:14.31. 5. Eedrick Johnson, Wagoner, 2:17.46.
High jump: 3. Lamarion Burton, Hilldale, 5-8. 4. Montana Warrior, Checotah, 5-8.
100: 1. Cade Waggle, Fort Gibson, 11.00. 3. Toby West, Fort Gibson, 11:08.
Long jump: 5. Jace Walker, Hilldale, 19-10 1/2.
400: 1. Marquez Barnett, Wagoner, 55.03. 4. Shaun Atkins, Wagoner, 56.56.
300: 2. Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner, 45.96. 3. Zac Hardy, Fort Gibson, 46.19. 4. Josh Miller, Fort Gibson, 46.66. 6. Cody Harp, Hilldale, 48.9.
Shot put: 1. Evan Keefe, Hilldale, 54-5. 2. Omarion Warrior, Checotah, 45-0.
Discus: 1. Evan Keefe, Hilldale, 146-3. 5. Brian Faulkner, Checotah, 94-10. 6. Dodd, Eufaula, 94-7.
1,600: 4. James Coward, Wagoner, 5:27.53. 6. Roberts, Eufaula, 5:40.14.
1,600 relay: 1. Wagoner (Dante Swanson, Eedrick Johnson, Shaun Atkins, Marquez Barnett), 3:40.88. 3. Checotah, 3:54.21. 5. Hilldale, 3:54.33.
