Former Wagoner athletic director and boys basketball coach Joe Gordon was honored Tuesday night by having the high school basketball court inside Robert Hughes Event Center named after him.
He was recognized in a ceremony during the intermission between the girls’ and boys’ games against Locust Grove.
During his 21-year tenure as Wagoner’s coach, Gordon was responsible for 355 wins, six 20-plus-win seasons, a 1999 state runner-up, and four state tournament appearances. He stepped down from his post as boys coach in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.