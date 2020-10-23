WAGONER – Wagoner and Oologah had built somewhat of a rivalry over the years battling for district and even state championships. Although the Bulldogs have dominated the series, the games were intense.
This year, not so much.
Wagoner’s Brayden Drake rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns all in the first half as the top-ranked Bulldogs pummeled Oologah, 48-0, Friday night as W. L. Odom Stadium.
“I expected it to be a lot closer that that,” said Wagoner coach Dale Condict. “They do a lot of good things. I think we played as well as we have all year as a team.”
Wagoner’s offense was unstoppable, scoring on six of seven possessions in the first half. The only drive the Bulldogs didn’t score on was due to a lost fumble by Drake at the Oologah 17 on Wagoner’s second possession.
But Drake more than attoned for his mistake by intercepting the Mustangs on the ensuing possession and then rushing 18 yards for his second score giving Wagoner a 14-0 lead.
Even when it looked like things were going in Oologah’s favor, Wagoner – namely Drake – came up with a play to offset it.
Wagoner (8-0 and 5-0 in District 4A-3) had excellent field position on its first three drives but Oologah (2-4, 2-2) looked to turned that in its favor with a punt that forced the Bulldogs to start at their own 20. That’s when Drake took a handoff, broke three tackles and 80 yards later found himself in the Mustang end zone as Wagoner went up 21-0.
“Every team looks for that go-to guy,” Condict said. “I think we found that in Brayden. He just keeps getting better.”
Drake wasn’t the only Wagoner back with a big game. Chochee Watson rushed for 110 yards on nine carries and put Wagoner ahead 28-0 on a 1-yard run with 7:07 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldog defense, which held Oologah to 67 total yards in the first half, came up with its second interception, this one by Chase Nanni. Sawyer Jones found Jullian Smith open for a 22-yard pass play. Smith was tripped up just short of the goal line and on the next play Jones ran it in to give Wagoner a 35-0 lead.
Drake wasn’t done. On Wagoner’s next possession, he scored his fourth touchdown of the half on a 37-yard run. It was his ninth and last carry of the game as he set out the second half for the fourth time this year.
Wagoner put together one more scoring drive late in the third quarter. It took Watson just two carries to go 49 yards and his 12-yard run made it 48-0.
The shutout was the first for the Wagoner defense this season. It’s one shy of six recorded by the 2011 team that won Wagoner’s first state championship. That was the most since the 1945 team recorded eight.
“It’s become a goal for them to get the shutouts,” Condict said. “Everyone wants to be the best. That 2011 defense is probably the best we’ve had here.”
WAGONER 48, OOLOGAH 0
Oologah0000—0
Wagoner212160—48
Scoring summary
First quarter
WHS – Brayden Drake 8 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick) 10:45
WHS – Drake 18 run (Muehlenweg kick) 3:25
WHS – Drake 80 run (Muehlenweg kick) 1:00
Second quarter
WHS – Chochee Watson 1 run (Muehlenweg kick) 7:07
WHS – Sawyer Jones 1 run (Muehlenweg kick) 5:35
WHS – Drake 37 run (Muehlenweg kick) 2:45
Third quarter
WHS – Watson 12 run (pass fail) 3:25
TEAM Stats
OHSWHS
First downs819
Rushes-yards39-10138-422
Passing yards2545
Passes4-19-23-8-0
Fumbles-lost1-12-1
Punts-average6-300-0
Penalties-yards3-331-15
Individual stats
Rushing: Oologah, Aiden Trimble 18-43; Wagoner, Brayden Drake 9-206 4TD, Chochee Watson 9-110 2TD.
Passing: Oologah, Blake Salt 4-19-2 25; Wagoner, Sawyer Jones 3-8-0 45.
Receiving: Oologah, Trimble 1-10; Wagoner, Jullian Smith 1-22.
