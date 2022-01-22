CHEOCTAH—The Wagoner Bulldogs broke open a close game in the final minute and a half and came away with a 55-43 win over the Eufaula Ironheads to capture the Crossroads Classic tournament title Saturday night at the Checotah Event Center.
The Bulldogs used excellent shooting on the offensive end going 25-of-39 for the game coupled with a stout defense led by the harassing guard duo of Jashawn Davison and Corbin Marsey. Meanwhile, the Ironheads had their chances but couldn’t get the ball to fall as they were 12-of-43 for the game.
“At times this season we’ve been up and down in being consistent, but I felt like tonight we were solid throughout the whole game,” said Wagoner coach Dante Swanson.“Our guards definitely did their job tonight. Eufaula got up and pressed us but our guards handled the pressure and went by them and made a couple of buckets to seal the game.”
The first half was a dogfight with the lead changing hands seven times eventually ending in a 26-all score at halftime. Despite the disparity in field goals, the Ironheads remained close thanks to the free throw line where they converted 16-of-20 while the Bulldogs were 6-of-12.
Things remained tight through the second half with Wagoner owning a slim lead most of the way until things got to the end. With the Bulldogs up by three with 1:35 left, Jack Southern and Davison hit buckets for Wagoner to up the lead to seven and big man Gabe Goodnight put the icing on the cake with a pair of layups in the last minute.
“It was sure nice to get a tournament title for a change. We were up by 16 in the finals of the Haskell Tournament earlier and lost that game, so it was nice to get that taste out of our mouth.,” said Swanson.
Eufaula coach Jeff Oliver hit the nail on the head as he discussed the loss.
“We beat a really good Bridge Creek team to get to a good Muldrow team to get to a really good Wagoner team in this tournament and they made the plays down the stretch that we didn’t,” said Oliver. “We both got good looks, but we didn’t hit the shots and they did and we let their transition game put us in a hole there at the end.”
Southern was the leading scorer for Wagoner (9-6) with 13 points, which was a season high, followed by Davison with 12 and Marsey with 11 while Khelil Deere led the way for the Ironheads (7-4) with 15 points followed by Alex Parish with 13.
In a battle of the Bulldogs on the girls side, Muldrow broke open a close game in the second quarter as they outscored Wagoner 17-5 on their way to the championship with a 58-35 win. Down 35-20 at halftime, Wagoner was just unable to climb out of the hole and Muldrow finished things off with 15-9 advantage in the final quarter as they ran their record to 12-3 while Wagoner dropped to 8-7 on the season.
Cailey Grindstead was the leading scorer for Muldrow with 12 points while Kenndi Wright and Katie Graceford had 11 points each. Brooklyn Austin paced Wagoner with 12 points.
