Wagoner won the team championship at the Maverick Conference Tournament in Henryetta, with Checotah fourth followed in order by Fort Gibson, Hilldale and Warner in the 19-team field.
Hilldale’s girls were fifth and Warner sixth among 15 female squads in team competition, won by Poteau.
Winning individual titles were Trenton Bell of Fort Gibson at 120, Colt Collett of Checotah at 126, Craig Moore of Wagoner at 132, Cole Mayfield of Warner at 150, Kale Charboneau of Wagoner at 190, Witt Edwards of Wagoner at 215 and Roman Garcia of Wagoner at 285. Collett is now 30-0 on the year, Garcia is 21-0 and Edwards 9-0.
Fort Gibson was 2-3 at 106 with Colt Horlick and David Farmer. Hilldale’s Gary Fox was third at 113. Andrew Furstenburg of Hilldale fourth at 120, Keith McGuire of Checotah fourth at 132,
Sean Moore of Warner, Rylan Purdom of Fort Gibson and Brayden Skeen of Wagoner were 2-3-4 at 138, Mitchell Tanner of Checotah was second at 144, Wagoner’s Bryce Steele, Checotah’s Jaydon Casey and Hilldale’s Nathan Stroble were 2-3-4 at 150, Dakota Odell of Fort Gibson fourth at 157, Lubbock Drake of Warner second at 165 with Keyton Cole of Wagoner fourth, Braylen Tomlinson of Hilldale fourth at 175, Regin Westbrook of Checotah fourth at 215, Jonah Marshall of Checotah third at 285,
In girls divisions, Rachel Torres of Warner won the 120-125 crown and Fort Gibson’s Peighton Mullins the 170 class.
Sydney Sapulpa of Hilldale was second at 145.
