Marsey me!
Wagoner’s Corbin Marsey poured in 25 points and created havoc on defense as he led the Bulldogs to a 64-34 win over Oologah Tuesday night. The junior guard had one trey but did most of his damage on penetrating drives through the Mustang defense while he helped force 22 Oologah turnovers in the game.
“We started off fast but had some problems getting matched up and rebounding in the first half, but we made some adjustments and won the rebounding battle in the second half,” said Wagoner coach Dante Swanson. “Marsey had a a great game and that’s what we expect out of him. He’s got to be good for us in order for us to have a good season.”
Wagoner led by a point after one quarter, but came out of the gate in the second with 12 unanswered points to take a 22-12 lead, which the Mustangs cut to a seven-point margin, 28-21 at intermission.
The quickness of the Bulldogs created foul difficulties for the Mustangs, and with a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter, Wagoner went into a perimeter offense which ran the Mustangs ragged.
“I looked at their bench and saw they were getting tired in the first half and so I told the guys just to keep running them in the second half and get them gassed out,” said Swanson.
The Bulldogs were in the bonus most of the final quarter and converted 8-of-13 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Jashawn Davison was the next highest scorer for Wagoner (4-2) with nine points while Josh Garrison led the Mustangs (2-2) with 18 points.
Girls:
Wagoner 49, Oologah 46
Sophomore Brooklyn Austin had her finest game as a Lady Bulldog, scoring 16 points, 14 of those in the first half to pace the Lady ‘Dawgs to the win.
Two other sophomores took over in the second half as Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 11 of her 14 points and Cambri Pawpa scored eight of her 10 in the second half.
Wagoner (3-3) took the first half lead until early in the second quarter when the Lady Mustangs, paced by a 30-point performance by Alexis Martin, caught up with the Lady Bulldogs.
The lead changed hands three times before Oologah held Wagoner scoreless the final three-and-half minutes while scoring seven points to lead at the break 30-28.
But the Lady Mustangs went cold from the field in the third quarter hitting just 2-of-11 from the field while Wagoner was 6-of-15 to reclaim a 41-35 lead.
The tables turned and it was Wagoner that struggled from the field while Martin scored 11 points in the quarter to keep the Mustangs (2-3) close at 45-42 with three minutes to go. However, the Lady Bulldogs got into the bonus with just under two minutes left and Austin and Burchkhartzmeyer combined to hit 5-of-7 free throws to seal the victory.
“I was proud of our kids tonight. Even though they’re young they got a lot of experience last year as freshmen and so we expect them to play a little older,” said Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa.
Wagoner is now idle until after the holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.