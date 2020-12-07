It doesn’t have the pinch of rivalry that three Wagoner-Oologah Class 4A state championships from 2014-2016 did. Those two schools were also district rivals.
But Wagoner vs. Clinton for the 4A marbles has every bit as much to do with the 16-year legacy of Wagoner head coach Dale Condict.
This will mark the third time in the finals for the two teams to meet up. The first, 2005, was Condict’s first year at the school. In 2011, it marked his first win in the title game and the first by any area team since Muskogee’s crown achievement in 1986.
Outside of those matchups Condict has had just one title game — an overtime loss to Oklahoma City Douglass in 2010, lost after rallying from 14 points down in the second half.
In all, that’s seven tickets to the title game. Wagoner has had eight in its history, the other coming in 1945 when, in an uncanny twist symbolic of what 2020 has brought us, the Bulldogs had to forfeit to Woodward due to a flu epidemic that hit town and the school that week.
For Clinton, the history was much different. Its 2005 title, won 20-7 on Owen Field, was the school’s seventh championship over a 10-year period.
“I can always remember my dad talking about being a Mike Lee fan,” said Condict, referring to the longtime Clinton coach. Condict’s dad, Tom, was himself a coach who died of cancer in the summer of 2015, prior to Wagoner’s second of three consecutive title wins against Oologah.
Two things stick out to Condict in terms of the first two Clinton encounters.
“The first, we wanted to win, we prepared to win, but the media attention that week just kind of messed with us that week,” he said. “Now, you know what to expect. When you get down to two there’s really not a lot of others for y’all to talk to.”
And the first title?
“Coming off the overtime loss the year before, I remember the kids got to the field, walked it real fast, got back to the locker room and were ready to play,” he said. “On that night, they were very focused and determined.”
Much of the following was taken from the Phoenix archives of both games.
Prelude to a prophecy
Although Wagoner was new at this, the 2005 outcome was much closer than indicated.
Take away six plays early and it might have been a different result: Clinton’s opening drive, a 55-yard march ending with a Cameron Gladd 1-yard run, and the ensuing blocked punt by Tanner Jones at the Wagoner 12, returned into the end zone by Braydon Lockhart. In a half that Wagoner controlled 17:21 of the 24 minutes, the Bulldogs trailed 14-0 on those two plays.
But then, it seemed, the Wagoner offense might never have capitalized on opportunities.
For the game, the Bulldogs, who finished 11-3, ran 69 offensive plays, compared to 30 for Clinton. Wagoner also had five more first downs than the Tornadoes, but it wasn’t until Julian Sherman’s 16-yard run with 53 seconds left avoided what was at that point a 20-0 shutout.
Wagoner got to the 18 on one drive and Clinton’s Chris Pearson intercepted a deflected pass from Bulldog quarterback Tristan Ketcher at the 10. There was also a drive late in the first half that ended in Tornadoes territory.
If being there often was the difference, it led to a message from Condict to his team on the field after the game that became prophetic.
Pointing across the field at the celebrating Tornadoes, Condict said, “That’s what we’re gonna become. You hear me?”
A Cardinal’s blessing
It would take a bit.
Bishop McGuinness knocked them out in the semifinals in 2006 and 2007, then Glenpool and Douglass ousted them in the quarterfinals of 2008 and 2009, respectively. In 2010, Douglass won in a painful rematch, 2013, at the summit.
Then, glory.
Kevin Peterson, who now plays cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, was approached by his head coach moments before his final game as a Bulldog, there on the turf at Boone Pickens Stadium — the place he would play his college career at as an Oklahoma State Cowboy.
Condict’s words: “Go be the man.’”
Peterson rushed for a game-high 240 yards on 20 carries, scoring two TDs. His first, an 86-yard run with 3:03 left in the first quarter, made it a 9-3 game. Fellow backfield mate Devin Hawkins’ pancake block let Peterson do the rest.
“I knew I couldn’t leave anything in the bag,” he said. “I knew we needed it.”
Peterson’s speed made him a two-time Phoenix Male Athlete of the Year and also state track champion in sprint events.
“We tell our linemen that when Kevin gets out in front of you, just put your hands up so they don’t call us for clipping,” Condict said. “It’s nice to have a guy that fast.”
It was the first time for Clinton to have been shut out since 2002. The Tornadoes would get no closer than they did in the third quarter on a screen pass to Austin Dupree.
Moments later, it became a play of atonement for Wagoner’s Jimmy Carter, he who tossed a halfback option pass that was picked off to end overtime the year before and had missed most of the 2011 season due to academic and off-field issues.His jarring hit on Dupree knocked the ball loose and into his possession.
Wagoner then went 95 yards in seven plays, finishing on Peterson’s second TD.
For an encore, Carter intercepted a pass with 6:25 to play that sealed the deal.
“Early on, all those missed games, I felt I let my team down, but they got stronger as the season went on and I realized I was going to have to get myself back to do what I could do to be a part of what they were doing,” he said. “I like hitting people. These guys call me Jimbo Slice because of that. And I guess you can say I did some slicing and dicing.”
Carter wasn’t the only one determined.
Part of that credit went to Heath Wilson, a defensive lineman who would wind up at Pitt State.
“It broke my heart out here last year to go through losing like we did,” said a sobbing Heath Wilson, who would go on to play collegiately at Pitt State. “The very next week I went to work in the weight room. I was not going to go through that again.
“Our coaches told us to leave it all out on the field. I’m pretty sure we did.”
Game 3 is 1 p.m. Saturday at Wantland Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma. A total of 2,500 tickets are available to both teams. Mask wearing will be mandated.
