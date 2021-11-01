Wagoner’s Malcolm Rodriguez, an Oklahoma State super-senior linebacker, is among the Butkus Award semifinalists announced Monday,
Rodriguez leads the Big 12 and ranks No. 11 in the FBS with 9.8 tackles per game this season. For his career, he ranks No. 4 among all active FBS players with 218 solo stops and is No. 6 with 357 total tackles. He has been named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week twice this season.
Since being named a starter for the 2018 season, Rodriguez has recorded at least six tackles in 35 of his 45 games played. 35 such games ranks him No. 1 in the nation during that time frame.
Finalists will be named for the award, given to the nation’s top linebacker, on Nov. 22 and the winner on or before Dec. 7.
Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah is also among the semifinalists.
