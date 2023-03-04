Wagoner defensive coordinator Ryan Keenom has been named as the next head football coach at Colcord — his first head-coaching job.
Keenom, a 2007 Colcord graduate who played quarterback and safety prior to signing with Northeastern State, returns to his alma mater to direct a program that has made the playoffs in 21 of the last 26 seasons. They were a Class A semifinalist last fall, losing to eventual state champion Fairview.
He was Wagoner’s defensive coordinator through two state championships over four seasons. Before that, he was secondary and quarterbacks coach at Hilldale for one season before becoming defensive coordinator there from 2013-18. He was also awarded the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association’s Broyles Award as the top assistant coach.
