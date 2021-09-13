Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez (co-defensive) and LD Brown (special teams) joined TCU’s Zach Evans (offense), Baylor’s JT Woods (co-defense) and K-State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah (newcomer) as Big 12 football players of the week. Rodriguez picked up his third career honor while the others are first-time recipients.
Rodriguez led all players in the game in tackles for the second-straight week, recording 13 total in OSU's 28-23 win over Tulsa. Eight of his tackles were solo stops. He made tackles on five of Tulsa's first eight plays of the game. The senior LB ranks No. 1 among FBS players with an average of 14 tackles per game this season and is also the national leader with 8.5 solo tackles per game.
Brown's 98-yard kickoff return against Tulsa tied for the seventh-longest in school history, and was the longest since Tyreek Hill returned one 99 yards for a score at Kansas in 2014. The play came with OSU trailing by three points in the fourth quarter and put the Cowboys on top for good. Brown led all players in the game with 141 all-purpose yards. The senior RB also carried the ball nine times and made a catch.
