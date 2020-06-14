Wagoner grad Malcolm Rodriguez has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting at Oklahoma State, after reporting in advance of training.
The second-team All-Big 12 linebacker and OSU Defensive Player of the Year announced it on Twitter on Sunday.
"I have been completely asymptomatic," he said in the tweet. "This message goes to urge that even though you may not exhibit symptoms, you may still be a carrier per the guidelines of the CDC."
Rodriguez isn't the first Cowboy to test positive.
On the heels of Cowboy linebacker Amen Ogbongemiga's announcement via Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19, Oklahoma State’s senior associate athletic director of communications Kevin Klintworth tweeted last week to disprove rumors circulating that five Oklahoma State football players had been found to be positive for the virus, according to the Stillwater News-Press.
According to Klintworth’s tweet cited by the News-Press, there are three “asymptomatic positives” among student-athletes that have returned to campus this week, but pointed out they are the only ones among over 150 staff, administrators and student-athletes.
An email was sent to Klintworth by the Phoenix for clarification after a person with knowledge of the three that tested positive told the Phoenix that Rodriguez was not among those three. Klintworth did not immediately reply to that message Sunday. It is unclear whether Rodriguez had been among those tested at that time. No other player has come public with a revelation of having it except Rodriguez and Ogbongemiga.
According to OSU’s COVID-19 protocol, individuals who test positive will be quarantined according to the local and state health department and university guidelines. Monitoring will be done by the team physician, athletic training staff and other medical consultants.
Rodriguez was a two-time All-Phoenix football MVP and was in December named the Prep Male Athlete of the Decade by the Phoenix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.