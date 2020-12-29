Wagoner High grad Malcolm Rodriguez’s collegiate career won’t end with tonight’s bowl game.
The senior linebacker told Cowboy Radio Network on Tuesday that he is returning for a fifth year.
“”Yeah, I’ll be back for one more year,” said Rodriguez on the interview. “I’ll get my redshirt back and I’ll finish y degree and that’s what I wanted to do.”
The Cheez-It Bowl will mark Rodriguez’s 30th consecutive start. Originally a safety for the Cowboys, Rodriguez moved to linebacker and this season has 73 tackles, 52 unassisted, with seven tackles for lost yardage, three sacks, five quarterback hurries, two fumbles caused and one recovered. With the fifth year he will easily top 300 tackles and 200 unassisted. He has 270, 171 unassisted, going into the Miami game.
He is a consecutive second-team All-Big 12 selection at linebacker.
Rodriguez was a quarterback and safety at Wagoner, leading the Bulldogs to three state championships from 2014-16.
All players are eligible for an additional year due to the NCAA's decision regarding COVID-19's impact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.