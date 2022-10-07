CUSHING — Wagoner coach Dale Condict has never been with a team that has allowed its opponents to score 50 or more points. Friday night against top ranked Cushing, it appeared that streak was going to end.
Cushing’s Blaze Berlowitz threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers handed fourth-ranked Wagoner its worst loss in the Condict era, 42-0, at O’Dell Field.
“I won’t lay awake wondering ‘what if’ on that one,” Condict said. “It is what it is. They are better than we are. I felt like coming into this game Berlowitz was the best passer I’ve ever coach against and this did nothing to change my mind.”
If there was any hope for Wagoner (3-3, 2-1 in District 4A-3), it came early and didn’t last long. The Bulldog defense stopped Cushing (6-0, 3-0) on its first possession. Then after falling behind 7-0, Brayden Skeen intercepted a Berlowitz pass deep in Wagoner territory and returned it 46 yards.
But Wagoner’s offense struggled and Cushing scored on three of its next four possessions to take a 28-0 halftime lead.
“We didn’t execute well on offense,” Condict said. “We also had too many bad penalties. We talked about how we couldn’t have those if we were to have a chance.”
Cushing held Wagoner to just 96 total yards in the first half. The closest the Bulldogs got to scoring came late in the second quarter when they moved to the Tiger 33. But Camden Crooks, who was the Tigers’ big play threat receiving the ball, intercepted a Kale Charboneau pass with seven seconds before halftime.
The second half wasn’t any kinder to Wagoner. In all, Cushing had five plays of 36 yards or more. Wagoner’s biggest offensive play was a 22-yard run by Gabe Rodriguez that came long after the game was in hand.
“We have four weeks to try and get better,” Condict said. “And hope if we play them again, it’s sleeting.”
All six of Cushing’s scoring drives were less than two minutes. The Tigers took less than a minute on three of those drives.
