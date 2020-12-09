When Wagoner head coach Dale Condict looks at defensive coordinator Ryan Keenom, he says he sees a younger version of himself.
Keenom is 32, Condict is 48 and in his 16th year at Wagoner, 27th overall including a short stint as an assistant under Ron Freeman at Muskogee.
“Me at that age, I was so competitive I’d cheat at dominoes to win,” Condict said, laughing. “Now I’m not saying he’s a cheater. But everything we do, and I’m a little bit of this myself, he’s so competitive, he’s sometimes overbearing.”
Case in point: In between preparation for practice and games this fall, the coaching staff has their own NFL fantasy football league.
“Ryan will offer trades that are not good deals for people and you almost get to the point that you just want to accept one so he’ll leave you alone,” Condict said. “But, it’s that competitive drive. If his team was down and out, he’s not one to throw in the towel. He’ll go negotiate until he finds a way to make his team better.”
Well, it worked.
Keenom climbed to fourth and into the middle of the league’s eight-team playoff bracket that begins this week, one spot behind Condict.
It’s those similarities that Condict says made Keenom an easy fit on staff when he hired him away from Hilldale two years ago, putting him in the spot in which they’ll go for the school’s fifth Class 4A state title Saturday against Clinton at UCO’s Wantland Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
“For one, his work ethic rubs off on players,” Condict said. “He’s one who after practice will have the kids go in and watch film with him for an hour or more. I think the players have grown to appreciate that. When they see a coach taking preparation as serious as he does, they’re going to play harder.”
Condict likened Keenom in a way with his first hire in 2005. That too was a defensive coordinator, Adam Gaylor.
“When I took him in people said ‘that guy will outwork people, he’s a winner,’” Condict said. “And now he’s defensive coordinator at Jenks.”
It was another of Condict’s defensive coordinators at Wagoner, Travis Bryant, who suggested to Condict to consider Keenom if a job ever came open. Like Keenom, one of Bryant’s stops was at Hilldale, in the spot Keenom had after he left.
Bryant was at Hilldale in Keenom’s first year, 2012.
“My first year we kind of put together the 3-4 package. He handled the front end and I handled the back and it evolved from there,” Keenom said.
Keenom’s tweaking once he got to Wagoner had more to do with the secondary, a spot he played at Northeastern State after a high school career playing both there and quarterback.
This year’s secondary is a blue collar type group unlike some of the championship secondaries the team has had before. There’s no Kevin Peterson or Jimmy Carter — one who made the NFL and another who had the potential. Both were key parts of Condict’s first state championship team in 2011.
“What we do is different than what we did, in terms of getting lined up to play multiple coverages to eliminate plays in the passing game,” Keenom said. “I think if you look at the two years I’ve been here, the secondary has built on what we were already doing well. We may not have a Kevin Peterson or Jimmy Carter, but we have solid players who work really hard.”
Players shaped, that is, according to his work ethic. But he adds, there’s a balance to doing what he does to motivate and flow the competitive juices in kids.
“Not every coach is the same. You have to be yourself. Kids will see through it if you’re not,” he said. “The biggest thing in coaching is developing those relationships with your players. If you get that trust, you’ll get more out of them.
“It’s important to get that relationship outside of football and engage in their lives. The only encounter they have with you should not be blowing them up for making a mistake. You have to make it enjoyable to be around the game, then hold them accountable when it’s time to go to work.”
This year’s defense has held opponents to 5.8 yards per game and for most of the year averaged allowing just over 100 yards per outing. Last week’s 40-14 win against Cushing matched the most points any opponent has scored against them and the 276 yards far and away the most real estate, although part of that was against reserves in the fourth quarter after Wagoner had built a 40-0 lead.
Now, it’s the first state title game for Keenom. He had several quarterfinal finishes at Hilldale and the semifinal loss against Poteau and Greg Werner a year ago in his first year on the Bulldogs’ staff. Werner, ironically, was at Hilldale in Keenom’s last year there, holding a job Keenom had sought. Werner’s resume was chock-full of head coaching experience, including a 2013 state championship at Poteau.
When Werner got the job, Keenom had thoughts of looking elsewhere. But his first meeting with Werner encouraged him to stay on.
“I’m a pretty good reader of people and I can tell when someone is genuine very early. I had that with Greg and I think there was a point I didn’t want to like him,” Keenom said, recalling that encounter. “We’ll probably be lifelong friends, and it’ll probably be the same with Dale down the road when we go our own ways.
“I’ve had a couple head coaching opportunities I’ve turned down. I made my mind up to be selective. If you’ve got a good job, don’t leave for one that you’re not 100 percent sold on.”
That job, for now, is what he’s doing.
“A couple years ago I took a step back and realized how much I loved being a coordinator solely on schematics and game-planning,” he said. “As you get older and into different parts of your life, your goals change. I think maybe one day I’ll want to hand over that role, but right now it’s something I enjoy and set out to do to the best of my ability.”
Condict acknowledged his own role is either nearing a sunset or perhaps another transition of some kind.
“I know his aspirations, and I’ve talked about how before I got the Wagoner job I was coaching at Comanche, I had built a pretty successful program, and had interviewed for several jobs and seemed like I was always second or third,” Condict said. “God has a plan for things like this. I’d say it’s worked out pretty well for me here.
“He’s too good not to able to move up. He’s building a house in the school district. I think he really likes it here.”
